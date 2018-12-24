Senior center pays off mortgage, paints mural

CONWAY — The Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center had a little fire in November, but center officials were happy about it.

The $1.950 million mortgage note was burned.

Debra Robinson, executive director of the Faulkner County Senior Citizens Program, said the mortgage was paid off just before it came due.

“The money just started coming in,” she said. “Every time we turned around, someone would say, ‘Tell us what you need.’ It was a real blessing the way it happened.”

The senior center outgrew its former site, a church the center occupied for years on Donaghey Avenue. Four years ago, the Faulkner County Council on Aging Board of Directors bought the former Agora

Special Events and Conference Center on Siebenmorgen Road in Conway, a building approximately twice the size of the Donaghey Avenue location.

The purchase price for the building was $1.95 million, and the final cost of the project was $2.6 million. The $300,000 cost of kitchen renovations was funded with a grant, separate from the mortgage, said Nancy Rowell, fiscal administrator.

Thanks to a $500,000 donation from the Hawks Family Foundation, the new center was renamed The Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center.

A capital campaign raised $2.6 million, which went toward paying the mortgage.

“Every penny that paid off that mortgage was money donated by individual donors,” Robinson said. “We got a few grants: Conway Corp gave us a big amount, and the city of Conway gave us [Community Development Block Grant] funds. None of our service funding went toward any of the debt.”

Robinson said the Conway Fire Department made the fire outside for the note burning. “[Assistant Chief] Todd Cardin was amazing,” she said.

“He pulled out all the buses and built a little fire in the gate area and had it going really good. He even had this long pole with a clip that clipped the mortgage on [the pole],” she said.

Robinson said Ola Hawks and her daughter, Diana Kirkland, held the pole to burn the note.

“We didn’t really know how long it would take to pay it off,” Robinson said of the mortgage. “We hoped to get it paid off before the loan came due in April. We made pushes toward the end so we could get it paid off in April so we wouldn’t have to refinance. We did some fundraisers and kept working real hard.”

Employees came up with creative ways to raise the money, too.

Robinson said she and Sherri Lachowsky, the center’s health-and-wellness coordinator and personal trainer, decided to form a team.

“We got us a little team together, and we were going to ask members of this team to raise $3,000. I think maybe we had $100,000 left to raise.” Sherry and I teamed up. … We don’t really ever ask people who come to the center for donations, hardly ever.

“We started our little drive to get 100 people to give us $100. As it went on, we quickly said, ‘If you’ll give $100, Sherry will wear a dress,’ because that never happens. Hundred-dollar bills started coming in so fast; some of the checks would say, ‘Sherri in a dress,’” Robinson said.

“The big day when we were going to celebrate, we had the line dancers doing one of their dances to the song ‘You Look Good.’ I’ll bet we had well over 200 people there. [Sherri] comes out in the Marilyn Monroe dress, and we had this big fan blowing … she was posing,” Robinson said, laughing. “She raised $16,000 because she put on a dress. This was the most fun, ever.”

To thank donors who raised $100 or more, the senior center again enlisted the talents of Conway artist Tim Morris. He painted a mural in the lobby when it opened, and he also painted the names of $1,000 donors on the walls.

“We said, ‘Sherri’s going to wear a dress, but if you give $100 or more, your name is going to go on a brick,” Robinson said. “[Morris has] been so good to us and has done so much for us.”

Morris said it was a “pretty cool” project.

“We transformed the wall inside, after you come through the lobby and come through the door going into the grand area. We made that wall into a brick-wall, faux-finish-type thing,” he said. “When you come out of the dining area, you can see it.

“I lettered the name of each person on a brick.”

Robinson said there were about 200 bricks; Morris said there seemed like more.

Rowell helped make sure the spellings were accurate, Morris said.

“She continued to double-check the spellings. The last part that we did, she read out the names so I didn’t have to keep looking back at [the list].”

He said it took about a week to complete the project.

“It looks pretty good, and the people are enjoying it there. Nancy said [the donors have] found their names.”

An anonymous $15,000 donation from a charitable trust, made through the

Arkansas Community Foundation, paid off the final debt, Robinson said.

She said “there’s still room” to add more names to the painted bricks, if people want to make donations.

And maybe Lachowsky would agree to wear a dress again.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.