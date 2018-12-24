PHOTOS: Central Arkansas bank robbed

A U.S. Bank in Sherwood was robbed Monday morning. Photo provided by the Sherwood Police Department.

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Sherwood bank on Monday.

U.S. Bank, 4199 East Kiehl Ave. was robbed about 10:45 a.m., authorities said in a news release. The robber is a black male who stands about 6 feet tall and was wearing a blue long-sleeved Adidas shirt, a red-and-white ball cap and dark jeans.

Police said the man may be armed, though it wasn't immediately clear if a weapon was shown during the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

