PHOTOS: Central Arkansas bank robbed

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:01 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption A U.S. Bank in Sherwood was robbed Monday morning. Photo provided by the Sherwood Police Department.

Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Sherwood bank on Monday.

U.S. Bank, 4199 East Kiehl Ave. was robbed about 10:45 a.m., authorities said in a news release. The robber is a black male who stands about 6 feet tall and was wearing a blue long-sleeved Adidas shirt, a red-and-white ball cap and dark jeans.

Police said the man may be armed, though it wasn't immediately clear if a weapon was shown during the robbery.

No injuries were reported.

