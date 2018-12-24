SLIM PICKINGS: We try cauliflower fries ... and won’t do that again

WHAT: Birds Eye Cauliflower Fries

STATS: A serving (about 8 pieces) contains 140 calories and 7 fat, 17 carbohydrate, 2 fiber, 2 sugar and 2 protein grams. More information at birdseye.com.

THE SKINNY: Shoestring. Curly. Sweet potato. Crinkle-cut. Waffle.

We've never met a fry we didn't like. Until now. These Birds Eye Cauliflower Fries are so wrong on every level.

Oh, we get that cauliflower is decent for low-carb "faux-tatoes," etc. But these Birds Eye Cauliflower Fries — which contain not only potatoes, but wheat flower, potato flakes and sugar too — are not much lower in carbs than regular potato fries (17 grams compared to 21 grams in a serving of Ore-Ida Golden Fries). And they contain even more calories (140 per serving compared to 130 in the Ore-Ida).

Even though we baked them longer than the 13 to 15 suggested minutes, we could never get the Cauliflower Fries to crisp on the outside; they were mushy on the inside and had that unmistakable cauliflower essence.

This Birds Eye creation is for the birds.

— Jennifer Christman

Slim Pickings is a weekly review of light foods.

Style on 12/24/2018