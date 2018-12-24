Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Stocks close sharply lower on Wall Street

by The Associated Press | Today at 12:36 p.m. 1comment

NEW YORK — Stocks plunged Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 653 points following President Trump's tweet attacking the Federal Reserve and its independence.

The Dow Jones lost 2.9 percent and the benchmark S&P500 lost 2.7 percent after the president's tweet expressing frustration over the Fed's decision to raise its key short-term rate.

The Nasdaq fell 2.2 percent. Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.74 percent.

Trading volume was low as the market closed early ahead of the Christmas holiday shutdown.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • Nodmcm
    December 24, 2018 at 12:51 p.m.

    Everything President Trump touches turns to gold. Hey, everybody knows Republicans are best at managing the economy and the stock market, right? Nothing ever goes wrong with the economy when Republicans are in control, except maybe in 1929 with the Great Depression, or in 2008 with the Great Recession. But we can't blame Republicans for a couple of mistakes, now, can we? Take a deep breath, and say to yourself, "Nothing bad ever happens with Republicans in charge of the economy."
    Nothing bad ever happens with Republicans in charge of the economy.
    Nothing bad ever happens with Republicans in charge of the economy.
    Nothing bad ever happens with Republicans in charge of the economy.
    Nothing bad ever happens with Republicans in charge of the economy.
    Nothing bad ever happens with Republicans in charge of the economy.
    Now, don't you feel much better?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT