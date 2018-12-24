Trump to remove Mattis 2 months early

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks during the 2018 POW/MIA National Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington. A U.S. administration official says Mattis will leave his post Jan. 1, 2019, as President Donald Trump is expected to name deputy defense chief Patrick Shanahan as acting secretary. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will replace outgoing Defense Secretary James Mattis with his top deputy, Patrick Shanahan, starting Jan. 1, ending the retired general's tenure two months before his planned exit from the Pentagon.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, not the president, notified Mattis of the decision, said a senior administration official who insisted on anonymity to discuss personnel issues. The official said Trump plans to conduct a wide-ranging search for a permanent replacement and is interested in candidates from outside the administration.

Trump has not spoken to Mattis since last Thursday, when the secretary resigned. In a series of tweets late Saturday, Trump appeared to question why he had put Mattis in his Cabinet in the first place.

"When President [Barack] Obama ingloriously fired Jim Mattis, I gave him a second chance. Some thought I shouldn't, I thought I should," Trump tweeted Saturday, adding that he gave Mattis "all of the resources that he never really had."

From 2010 to 2013, Mattis, a retired four-star Marine Corps general, led the U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East and Southwest Asia. His tour there was cut short by Obama's administration, which believed he was too hawkish on Iran.

Mattis, in turn, told Time magazine in 2016 that the administration's war against the Islamic State extremist group had been "unguided by a sustained policy or sound strategy [and is] replete with half-measures." His selection for Trump's Cabinet was widely seen as a rebuke to Obama's military policy.

The accelerated pace of Mattis' departure strips him of any chance to further frame national security policy or smooth rattled relations with allies through the originally planned transition at the end of February. And it reflects White House displeasure with Mattis' resignation letter, which he delivered to Trump on Thursday.

Officials in allied nations, who had already expressed unease over Mattis' resignation, voiced exasperation over his hastened departure.

"And now Trump gets rid of SecDef Mattis almost immediately," Carl Bildt, a former prime minister of Sweden, wrote on Twitter. "No smooth transition. No effort at reassurance to allies. Just vindictive."

Mattis had resigned in protest over Trump's decision to pull all U.S. troops out of Syria. U.S. officials, however, said that the reaction to his decision to leave -- including the shock and dismay expressed on Capitol Hill, and the portrayal of him -- annoyed Trump and likely led to Mattis leaving earlier than planned.

FOREIGN POLICY

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., warned Sunday that Trump was making "devastating decisions" and speculated that the Syria withdrawal could hobble his presidency.

"I think he knows he's made a mistake, I do," Corker said on CNN's State of the Union. He added, "I think this next three months could well determine whether he decides to run again or not. I think it's going to be very important for our country that the United States Senate really dig in and make sure we don't make other colossal mistakes as it relates to foreign policy."

Trump targeted Corker on Twitter a few hours later, blaming him for "the horrible Iran Nuclear Deal" and saying that Corker had unsuccessfully asked for Trump's endorsement.

Trump found Republican support from Sen. Rand Paul, Ky., a libertarian-leaning critic of military intervention whose position represents a minority in the party.

"I think the president is doing the best thing," Paul said on CNN. "He said, we weren't going to be for nation-building. We're not going to go create a nation out of that chaos of Syria or Afghanistan. We're going to take care of things we have got here at home. And I think, actually, the people are with him."

Earlier Sunday, Trump's acting chief of staff said that Trump had known for "quite some time now" that he and Mattis "did not share some of the same philosophies ... have the same world view."

Mick Mulvaney told ABC's This Week that the president and his defense chief "just could never get on the same page" on Syria, adding that Trump had said since his presidential campaign that "he wanted to get out of Syria." Mulvaney said the president "is entitled to have a secretary of defense who is committed to that same end."

Asked whether Trump wanted a Pentagon leader willing to challenge him or someone in lock step with his views, Mulvaney said "a little bit of both."

"I've encouraged him to find people who have some overlap with him but don't see the world in lockstep with him," Mulvaney said.

Asked whether there was any chance the president might change his mind on the Syria decision, Mulvaney said: "No. I think the president has told people from the very beginning that he doesn't want us to stay in Syria forever. You're seeing the end result now of two years' worth of work. But keep in mind it's not unusual for a president to lose members of the Cabinet over these types of disagreements."

DEPUTY SECRETARY

Lt. Col. Joseph Buccino, a spokesman for Shanahan, said the former Boeing Co. executive will accept the appointment as acting secretary.

"Deputy Secretary will continue to serve as directed by the president, and the Department of Defense will remain focused on the defense of the nation," Buccino said on Sunday.

It is unusual for the Pentagon to have an acting secretary of defense. Historically when a secretary has resigned, he has stayed on until a successor is confirmed.

Shanahan was nominated for the deputy job in early 2017.

He moved up through the management ranks at Boeing over a career that began in 1986. He oversaw the company's global supply chain strategies and use of advanced manufacturing technologies. Shanahan was central to getting the 787 Dreamliner on track after production problems in the program's early years, the report said.

While Shanahan has pledged to recuse himself from Boeing decisions, the defense secretary makes many decisions with a direct or indirect effect on the No. 2 defense contractor and its competitors.

Among the immediate decisions that Shanahan may face is whether to accept delivery of Boeing's new aerial tanker, despite the aircraft's unresolved flaws. Mattis once vowed not to accept the plane if it's flawed.

Aides say that Trump likes Shanahan in part because he often tells the president that he is correct to complain about the expense of defense systems.

"Patrick has a long list of accomplishments while serving as Deputy, & previously Boeing," Trump tweeted.

Information for this article was contributed by Lolita C. Baldor, Robert Burns and Darlene Superville of The Associated Press; by Philip Rucker, Dan Lamothe, Josh Dawsey, David Weigel, Paul Sonne and Missy Ryan of The Washington Post; by Helene Cooper and Katie Rogers of The New York Times; and by Andrew Harris of Bloomberg News.

Photo by AP Pool

Jim Mattis

Photo by AP

Patrick Shanahan

A Section on 12/24/2018