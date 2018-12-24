Turks mass at Kurd-held Syrian town

U.S. troops speak with residents in Manbij, Syria, in this photo released Sunday by the Military Council of Manbij City.

BEIRUT -- Turkey is massing military vehicles and troops near a town in northern Syria held by a U.S.-backed and Kurdish-led force, Turkey's state broadcaster reported Sunday.

Soldiers have advanced in a convoy of about 200 vehicles including howitzers, armored military personnel carriers and artillery, TRT said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the number of vehicles crossing into Syria was closer to 50.

The movement is an effort to reinforce the military's presence in areas close to Manbij, where U.S. troops have been based. Turkey has repeatedly vowed to capture Manbij from U.S.-allied Kurdish militant groups, but the U.S. troops in the region were a major obstacle.

U.S. troops based around Manbij patrolled the town and surrounding area on Sunday and were photographed speaking with the residents.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that he had a "long and productive" call with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which they discussed "the slow & highly coordinated" pullout of an estimated 2,000 U.S. troops from the area. This is the two leaders' second phone conversation in 10 days.

A statement from the Turkish presidency said the two leaders agreed to coordinate militarily and diplomatically to ensure the U.S. pullout from Syria does not lead to an "authority vacuum."

Erdogan said he'd "provide all kinds of support to the United States, its NATO ally" in the anti-terrorism campaign in Syria, according to a readout of the call published by Turkey.

A Turkish military official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with government protocol, said the military reinforcements were dispatched to the areas administered by Turkey in northern Syria, without elaborating. Turkey already has taken over Jarablus, about 19 miles from Manbij, as well as areas surrounding it.

The spokesman for the Kurdish-led Manbij Military Council, Sharfan Darwish, said Turkish reinforcements have arrived in the area.

"We are taking necessary measures to defend ourselves if we are attacked," he said without elaborating.

Trump's decision to withdraw from Syria, announced last week after a call with Erdogan, surprised his allies and own experts, sparking the resignation of two of his top aides. He had asked for an immediate withdrawal, but experts convinced him that they needed time to work out a timetable.

Turkey has welcomed Trump's decision. Ankara views the Syrian Democratic Forces, a military group led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as an extension of the insurgency within its borders.

In 2014 under President Barack Obama, the U.S. decided the People's Protection Units would be its most reliable ally in the fight against the Islamic State extremist group in Syria, and the U.S. gave the militants extensive support. The partnership with the Kurds, who Turkey says are linked to domestic terrorists it has fought for more than three decades, soured relations between Turkey and the United States.

Turkey says the United States and the Kurds didn't live up to a deal reached in June for the Kurdish militia to withdraw from Manbij and leave U.S. and Turkish troops to patrol the area. Turkey had wanted a new administration elected for the mixed Arab-Kurdish town.

Because of Turkey's concerns about the Kurds remaining in the area, the country announced plans to start an offensive in eastern Syria. Turkey already has troops in northwestern Syria and has backed Syrian fighters there to clear towns and villages of Islamic State militants and Kurdish fighters.

After Trump's decision to withdraw entirely, Erdogan said he would delay the eastern Syria offensive and would work on plans to clear out Islamic State fighters.

A spokesman for the Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighting group said the continued Turkish and allied forces buildup is to prevent Syrian government troops from taking advantage of the tension in the area to seize territory.

Youssef Hammoud, spokesman for the Syrian opposition fighters, accused the Kurdish militia of reaching out to the Syrian government to replace U.S. troops if they withdraw.

Darwish dismissed the claims as "untrue," calling them "old accusations" from the rival Syrian groups.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday he "deeply regrets" Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria and warned it could have dangerous consequences.

Macron praised U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, who quit in the wake of the announcement.

"An ally should be reliable, coordinate with other allies. Mattis understood this," Macron said during a trip to Chad.

Macron said that the troop withdrawal endangers Kurdish fighters.

"We should not forget ... what we owe to those who died on the ground fighting terrorism," he said, referring to the Syrian Democratic Forces, the military component of the People's Protection Units. "The SDF is fighting against the terrorism that fomented attacks against Paris and elsewhere ... I call on everyone not to forget what they have done."

Macron did not say what France's military will do next in Syria. Kurdish officials met with a French presidential adviser Friday, and one asked France to play a larger role in Syria after the American withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that the American decision to withdraw from Syria will not affect Israeli policy.

Israel will "continue to act against Iran's attempts to entrench itself militarily in Syria, and to the extent necessary, we will even expand our actions there," he said.

Netanyahu vowed Sunday that "cooperation with the U.S. will continue in full."

Syria has been expelled from the 22-member Arab League and boycotted by its neighbors since its civil war erupted in 2011. But Egypt has maintained security contacts with President Bashar Assad's government throughout, negotiating limited conciliation deals between Syrian armed groups and the Syrian government.

Syria's state news agency reported Sunday that a top aide to Assad has visited Egypt to discuss political and security issues, including efforts to combat terrorism.

The Syrian Arab News Agency said that national security chief Maj. Gen. Ali Mamlouk traveled to Egypt a day earlier at the invitation of the Egyptian intelligence chief. Mamlouk previously met with Egyptian intelligence officers in 2016 and agreed to coordinate their political positions.

