UALR point guard Lottie breaks finger, out 6 weeks

University of Arkansas at Little Rock starting point guard Jaizec Lottie will miss six weeks with a broken finger, Coach Darrell Walker said following the Trojans' 102-94 overtime loss at Georgetown on Saturday.

Lottie is averaging 8.6 points and 4.5 rebounds and leads all Trojans with 52 assists in 11 games.

"Yeah, that's big," Walker said. "That's a big loss. Believe it or not, Jaizec just had a hell of a game in the Memphis game. He played his best game of the year for us. He really played hard, really got us back in the game, really played his [butt] off. And then he got hurt and broke that finger. We definitely missed him [Saturday]."

The sophomore starter played 26 minutes in UALR's 99-89 loss at Memphis on Dec. 19, when he suffered the broken finger and did not play at Georgetown.

Lottie had 14 points, 5 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 4 turnovers against Memphis.

Lottie's six-week timeline will make him available to return near mid-February. UALR has eight Sun Belt Conference games scheduled in January, all of which Lottie is likely to miss.

In his place at Georgetown, true freshman point guard Markquis Norwell committed seven turnovers and had six assists.

"Markquis had seven turnovers from the point guard position, which I told him was unacceptable," Walker said. "When you're the point guard, you can't do that."

UALR (5-8) will begin Sun Belt play Jan. 3 at Louisiana-Monroe.

Photo by Thomas Metthe

UALR guard Jaizec Lottie

Sports on 12/24/2018