Wasn't staring at ex-coach, Mayfield says

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said he wasn’t staring at former Browns coach Hue Jackson during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “No idea what you’re talking about,” Mayfield said in a postgame interview.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared to glare toward former Browns coach Hue Jackson on the sidelines for a fair amount of time late in Cleveland's 26-18 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

After completing a short throw that David Njoku turned into a 66-yard gain, Mayfield ran past the Bengals' sideline. Television replays showed the Browns quarterback seemed to notice Jackson there.

Mayfield stared that way, then turned and sidestepped his way to the middle of the field. He then spun and backpedaled away from the sideline, all the time staring toward the Bengals' bench.

CBS play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes said Mayfield "started to backpedal up the field and stare [Jackson] down for what felt like an eternity."

Was Mayfield staring at Jackson, whom he called "fake" in a social media post and whom he also criticized for joining the Bengals, a division rival, after he had been fired by the Browns in late October?

"Yeah," the rookie said.

Nearly a year ago, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was beating up on the New England Patriots en route to a Super Bowl 52 victory. But there's no hard feelings.

In fact, the Patriots even thanked Foles on Sunday after Philadelphia's victory over Houston.

"We never thought we'd say this in 2018, but... Thanks Nick Foles! #StNick," the Patriots' official Twitter account posted Sunday afternoon.

Foles worked his wizardry, dismantling the Texans' defense for a franchise-record 471 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles' victory. The victory not only kept the Eagles' season alive, but it also helped the Patriots pass the Texans in the AFC playoff picture.

The Pats clinched the AFC East, beating the Bills on Sunday. But with the Texans', loss, the Patriots now hold the No. 2 seed and valuable first-round bye in the AFC. The Texans dropped to the No. 3 seed.

New England's game with the Bills was over, so the AFC East champions were able to watch as Philadelphia's Jake Elliott kicked the winning field goal, which led to the Patriots locker room erupt with jubilation. While speaking to reporters after the game, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was even saying, "Fly Eagles Fly."

Morris the MVP

University of Arkansas football Coach Chad Morris' son Chandler Morris led Dallas Highland Park to its third consecutive Texas 5A Division I state championship Saturday with a 27-17 victory over Alvin Shadow Creek at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Morris, 6-0, 175 pounds, was named the game's most valuable offensive player after completing 23 of 35 passes and 3 touchdowns.

Morris threw for 4,055 yards and 46 touchdowns and 6 interceptions on the season. He entered Saturday with 637 yards and 19 touchdowns rushing. According to 247Sports, Morris holds scholarship offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas and SMU.

