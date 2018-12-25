Arkansas man dies after shooting early Christmas morning, police say

A Crossett man visiting relatives on Christmas Eve died after he was shot and his car, still moving after the gun fired, crashed into his family’s home, Arkansas State Police said in a news release.

Todd A. Martin, 33, was found dead in a crashed vehicle near the 400 block of Chicago Street in Hamburg just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, the release said.

Officers said Martin had just gotten back into his car and was driving away from his family’s home when he was shot. His vehicle rolled across the street and into the side of his relatives' house, the release said.

No other injuries were reported, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Hamburg police requested the help of the Arkansas State Police in the investigation, the release said. No arrests have been made as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.