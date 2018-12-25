Arkansas 6th-graders' art adorns state Christmas tree in D.C. park

WASHINGTON -- Visitors to the National Christmas Tree this year are also encountering artwork by sixth-graders from Ardis Ann Middle School in Bentonville.

The students created the ornaments for the Arkansas tree, one of 56 small evergreens in President's Park across from the White House.

Along with the national tree, a 28-foot-tall blue spruce, the trees will be decorated through Jan. 1.

One school from each state, territory and district was selected for the honor. (Information and an example from each state tree are posted at https://thenationaltree.org/visit-the-tree-2/america-celebrates-ornaments-from-across-the-usa-in-2018/).

"It's pretty special," Ardis Ann art teacher Nikki Kalcevic told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier this year.

Since the tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 28, thousands of people have enjoyed the display.

On Wednesday, a steady stream of tourists wandered past, many of them seeking out their home-state trees.

Alex Flemister, a Little Rock transplant working in the capital, made a beeline for the Natural State display, pausing to snap a picture and admire the roughly softball-size orbs.

"Do we have any Razorbacks on there?" he asked, hoping to spot his alma mater's mascot. He couldn't spot any from the pathway. A fence prevents parkgoers from circling the trees.

"Oh, there's a nice one," Flemister said, pausing to admire a bulb that promotes Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

The trees give each state the opportunity to highlight its landmarks and other treasures. Ardis Ann students showed off the state gem (diamonds), bird (mockingbird), insect (honeybees) and butterflies (the Diana fritillary). There are ornaments dedicated to apple blossoms (the state flower), bauxite (the state mineral), pecans (the state nut) and vine ripe pink tomato (the state fruit and vegetable).

The Arkansas orbs feature acrylic paint, paint markers and collage, officials said.

Patrick Ralston, executive director of the Arkansas Arts Council, says organizers do a good job of highlighting young artists.

"To the credit of the Department of Education and the National Park Service, they really make it a big deal. They're very enthusiastic about it," Ralston said.

Katie Liming, a Park Service spokeswoman, said students are given a lot of leeway for the ornaments.

"It's pretty open," she said. "We do try to discourage any corporate logos or political statements because it's a national event celebrating the holidays. We encourage state symbols, state landmarks, geographic features, state flags, anything emblematic of their state."

Most states opt for an assortment of images. A few are more narrowly focused.

This year's Kansas tree is loaded with ruby red slippers, a la Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz. Wyoming's evergreen features enough cowboys on bucking broncos to form a rodeo team.

"It's fun to come down and see what those students are proud of when they think of their state. A lot of the ornaments are Christmas themed," Liming said.

Arkansas is no exception. "There's a milk and cookie [bulb] for Santa, which is pretty cute," Liming said.

Milk, by the way, is Arkansas' official state beverage.

Flemister, the Arkansas visitor, said Bentonville can be proud of its young artists.

"I think they did a great job ... representing the state very well in our nation's capital," he said.

Lana Hallmark, fine arts program adviser for the Arkansas Department of Education, was the one who suggested that Ardis Ann be invited to represent the state.

Art teacher Kalcevic knows how to inspire students, Hallmark said.

"She facilitates their creativity without telling them what to do. She allows them to find their way on their own ... and gives them so much freedom," Hallmark said.

When it comes to art, "she lives and breathes it," Hallmark said. "She's very social media savvy and she constantly tweets and posts on Instagram her students' work. I think she's just an excellent teacher all the way around."

