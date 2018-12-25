District: School-suit pick a no

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District is objecting to the appointment of a local grandmother to represent the sub-class of black Jacksonville students in the long-running Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit.

Scott Richardson, an attorney for the Jacksonville school system, notified U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. late last week that Linda Morgan, the prospective class representative, has shown "inadequate familiarity" and "inadequate concern" about the ongoing lawsuit.

"Her testimony demonstrates that she has not taken the steps to develop even a basic understanding of the case," Richardson said. "She lacks the knowledge and understanding to provide the kind of check on class counsel that a proper class representative would."

Attorneys for the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district had complained earlier this year that the Joshua intervenors -- who represent the class of all black students in the Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts in the lawsuit -- included no class representatives specifically from the Jacksonville district.

Jacksonville/North Pulaski became a party in the now 36-year-old federal school desegregation lawsuit after detaching from the Pulaski County Special School District in 2016.

Class representatives serve as the client and as a liaison to attorneys who work on behalf of a large group of people who say that they have similarly suffered from a wrongdoing or violation by another entity.

In July, Marshall, the presiding judge in the lawsuit, approved one class representative -- Tiffany Ellis -- and tentatively approved a second class representative -- Takeena Wilbon -- for the Jacksonville district.

Wilbon, however, ultimately withdrew from consideration, prompting the Joshua intervenors in October to identify Morgan as a potential class representative. The judge gave the district until this month to question Morgan and to either support or object to her appointment as a class representative.

Richardson wrote to the judge that a class representative bears the burden to prove that she will fairly and adequately represent the class. A class representative must assure the court that he will vigorously pursue the interests of the class members. The person must have sufficient knowledge about the subject matter and will not simply lend his name to a suit controlled by the class attorneys.

But Richardson said Morgan was unaware of events in the case -- including the February hearing on unitary status in the case, nor did she know what unitary status is.

He complained that in her deposition or interview with the Jacksonville district, she would not identify her husband, declined to give her employment history and refused to provide information about her children or the Jacksonville district student who lives in her home. She said she wanted to become involved in the class because one of her two grandchildren -- for whom she is not the guardian -- was disciplined for what she believed were minor violations.

Marshall has given attorneys for the Joshua intervenors -- headed by state Rep. John Walker D-Little Rock, until Jan. 11 to respond to Richardson's objections.

Marshall in July approved the selection of Ellis as a represent the class to black families living in the new Jacksonville district over the objections of Richardson. Richardson argued that Ellis was unfamiliar with the long-running case and had no knowledge of the district's desegregation obligations.

But the judge noted that Ellis is the mother of twins who have been students in Jacksonville-area schools for several years and that she has served in several school-related roles, paid and unpaid, including PTA president. She had said her concerns about education go beyond that of just her sons to that of all children.

"The Court has studied her deposition, plus all the other materials submitted," Marshall wrote. "Would she adequately represent this group? Yes," he said.

Marshall has also directed the Joshua intervenors to identify by Jan. 4 proposed, modern-day class representatives from the Pulaski County Special School District.

The judge said the original class representatives in the lawsuit that began in the 1980s are no longer relevant.

"All those individuals have either passed away, moved out of the districts or lost touch with class counsel. PCSSD's black students, their parents and those acting in [place of a parent] for them need representatives," Marshall wrote in July.

