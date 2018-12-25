• Will Shafroth, president of the National Park Foundation, said donations used to reopen the National Christmas Tree, which was closed because of the federal government shutdown, for public viewing show "how private philanthropy can help support national parks when they need it most."

• Timothy Roberts of Huntsville, Ala., and Donna Weir of Meridian, Miss., both were arrested for promoting illegal gambling after police in Decatur, Ala., seized 17 gambling machines and a bell system used to warn patrons from a building that held a church and antique store.

• Guillermo Moreno-Vasquez, 54, a Texas construction worker who was staying with a co-worker in a motel room while working a job in Wilmington, N.C., was arrested for assault and other charges after police said he stabbed his roommate as the two argued over snoring.

• James Van Fleet, chief meteorologist for Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, said two Costa Rican fishermen stranded at sea for about three weeks between Grand Cayman and Jamaica were rescued when a ship was diverted from its regular route to avoid bad weather.

• Aaron Moore, 28, of Nashville, Tenn., was arrested for felony child abuse after police said the child's mother reported that he had beat his visiting 6-year-old daughter, leaving welts across her back, using a selfie stick after the girl accidentally broke it.

• Willie Williams, 48, and Lorenzo Allen, 26, two Texas men now facing armed robbery and conspiracy charges, were arrested in Oklahoma just one day after a credit union in Fayetteville, N.C., was robbed, police said.

• Michael Nelson, 38, is accused of head-butting a New York state trooper while his wife, Alexandra, 29, spit and threw her shoes and underwear at the officer when her husband was pulled over on Long Island and arrested for driving while intoxicated.

• Kayla Matarese, a hostess at the Foxy Lady strip club in Providence, R.I., said a toy drive held at a nearby bar is making a difference for her and her children after the club lost its business licenses after a prostitution investigation, leaving several hundred people jobless right before Christmas.

A Section on 12/25/2018