The World in Brief

Barcelona on alert for holiday attack

MADRID -- Security is high in Barcelona after a U.S. warning of the risk of a terror attack during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

The security alert, posted online and sent to U.S. citizens in Spain's second-largest city, recommends exercising "heightened caution" around buses and public transport in the Las Ramblas area. Barcelona's downtown boulevard, beloved by tourists and residents, was targeted last year during an attack claimed by Islamic State militants that killed 14 people.

The regional Mossos d'Esquadra police declined to comment Monday directly on the threat, saying only that security had been heightened "as part of a previously arranged anti-terrorist vigilance for the Christmas period."

Spain's Interior Ministry said the anti-terror alert in the country remained at the second-highest level, unchanged since 2015.

High-rise emptied after floors crack

SYDNEY -- More than 3,000 people living in or near a 36-story apartment high-rise at Sydney's Olympic Park were evacuated Monday after residents reported hearing cracking noises.

Firefighters and engineers were expected to enter the Opal Tower complex late Monday to examine what caused the reported cracks on its 10th floor and to determine whether the building is in danger of collapse.

"It's not going to be done in minutes. Hopefully, it won't take longer than hours," Fire and Rescue Acting Inspector Greg Wright told reporters.

Experts using sensitive monitoring equipment determined that the $165 million building, completed in August, had moved between 0.04 and 0.08 of a inch, according to police Detective Superintendent Philip Rogerson.

Police reportedly had to use heavy equipment to force open doors to allow residents to escape. An exclusion zone with a radius of about a half-mile was established around the building, forcing the evacuation of neighboring buildings and the closure of roads and a train station.

New South Wales police said in a statement that the alarm was raised by residents who reported hearing "cracking noises" throughout the morning.

The tower, which looms over the central site of the 2000 Sydney Olympics, has 392 apartments, a retail area and a child care center.

Water and gas services were shut off, and the tower was being isolated from the power grid, Wright said.

Meriton, the operator of the neighboring building, said in an email to residents that there was "potential for the tower to collapse."

29 deaths reported after Kabul attack

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A suicide bomber and extremists armed with rifles and explosives attacked a government building in the Afghan capital Monday in an eight-hour siege that left 29 people dead and more than 20 wounded, authorities said.

The siege ended when the three gunmen were killed. It was not clear whether the gunmen were included in the 29 dead.

The toll could rise as police continue to search the smoldering building, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

The attack began when the suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden car in front of the multistory building that houses a public welfare department in an eastern neighborhood of Kabul, Danish said. Minutes later, three gunmen entered the building. Some employees managed to barricade themselves inside offices, and police evacuated 357 people, officials said.

Witnesses reported hearing at least five explosions as police and gunmen traded fire. One officer died and three were wounded.

Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said authorities received at least one telephone call from inside the building, but frightened employees were unable to provide any details. They were told to wait until they received word from police that it was safe to leave.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the local Islamic State affiliate have carried out daytime attacks in the capital.

The building is in area that includes several apartment buildings as well as Afghanistan's department for public works.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 12/25/2018