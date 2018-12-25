Mr. Don out to help homeless feel at home at Little Rock assistance center

It's a crisp December morning, and Jericho Way Homeless Resource Center volunteer Don Woeltje moves briskly, clicking on each computer in a back room outside of which about a dozen people have already gathered.

He's been at the center since 7:30 a.m., and has spent the past hour filing mail, finishing up a breakfast of coffee and grits, and making sure the space is ready for the roughly 150 people who come through the facility each day. Many of those people know Woeltje, 79, as "Mr. Don."

People filter in, clad in scarves and hats. Woeltje helps some sign onto computers, and others wait while he leafs through the previous day's mail, seeing if anything's arrived for them.

Woeltje is a retired pharmacist, and he says many of the skills he learned in his 44-year career are essential to the volunteer work -- especially dealing with people and keeping things orderly.

"It's just a labor of love," he said.

It's how the retiree stays busy 3½ years after his wife died, he said.

"I was finding that I was watching a lot of TV," he said.

Jericho Way opened its doors in east Little Rock in 2013. Woeltje started volunteering there about two years ago, when several people from his church started going once a week, on Fridays.

Fridays turned into four days a week for Woeltje, who now can be found there any weekday but Thursday.

"I don't know what I'd do if I weren't here," he said.

His duties include distributing mail to people who use the resource center as their mailing address.

Often, people rely on the service to receive checks or identification they need to receive benefits.

Woeltje recalled seeing one man overwhelmed and in tears when he received his first disability check for several thousand dollars. One Tuesday morning, a woman in a gray hoodie and purple leggings exclaims gleefully when she realizes the envelope Woeltje hands her contains her birth certificate.

"This is what I've been waiting for. Thank you," she said.

He's also in charge of getting people on the facility's computers in 30-minute shifts -- sometimes longer if the user is completing an application for a job or housing.

The role leads to other projects for Woeltje, who enjoys crafting solutions to small dilemmas that emerge. He had his son 3-D print trays for paper that sit by each computer so users can write down information they need and makes laminated cards for people who forget their online passwords.

"Not living this life -- it's hard to understand how that can all happen, but they've got more to worry about than things like that," he said.

People who use the center's services described Woeltje as attentive and kind.

"If you need anything, he'll help you with it," Byron Brown, 25, said. "He's a nice guy, standup guy, makes sure everybody's taken care of."

Sarah Muse, a 21-year-old redhead in a long, black coat, described Woeltje as a surrogate grandfather who's sometimes busy but willing to joke around.

"I guess you could say he's what I wish my grandpa had been," she said.

Metro on 12/25/2018