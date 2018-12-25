N. Korea owes student's parents $500M, judge rules

In May, Fred and Cindy Warmbier, parents of Otto Warmbier, wait for a meeting at the United Nations headquarters. Otto Warmbier was blind, deaf and brain dead when North Korea released him from detention last year.

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Monday ordered North Korea to pay more than $500 million in a wrongful death suit filed by the parents of Otto Warmbier, an American college student who died shortly after being released from that country.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled that North Korea should pay damages to Fred and Cindy Warmbier, the parents of the University of Virginia student.

"North Korea is liable for the torture, hostage taking, and extrajudicial killing of Otto Warmbier," Howell, the chief judge of the Washington, D.C., federal courts, wrote in her ruling.

Warmbier hailed from a suburb of Cincinnati. He was a University of Virginia student who was visiting North Korea with a tour group when he was arrested and sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in March 2016 on suspicion of stealing a propaganda poster. He died in June 2017, shortly after he returned to the U.S. in a coma and showing apparent signs of torture while in custody.

Howell wrote in her opinion: "Before Otto traveled with a tour group on a five-day trip to North Korea, he was a healthy, athletic student of economics and business in his junior year at the University of Virginia, with 'big dreams' and both the smarts and people skills to make him his high school class salutatorian, homecoming king, and prom king."

She added: "He was blind, deaf, and brain dead when North Korea turned him over to U.S. government officials for his final trip home."

The arrest and death of Warmbier came during a time of heightened tension between the U.S. and North Korea over the isolated country's nuclear weapons program. President Donald Trump held a first-of-its-kind summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June 2018 and plans another next year.

The judgment may be mostly a symbolic victory because North Korea has yet to respond to any of the allegations in court and there's no practical mechanism for forcing it to do so.

But the family may nonetheless be able to recoup damages through a Justice Department-administered fund for victims of state-sponsored acts of terrorism and may look to tap into other assets belonging to the country.

Fred and Cindy Warmbier said they were thankful that the court found Kim's government "legally and morally" responsible for their son's death.

"We put ourselves and our family through the ordeal of a lawsuit and public trial because we promised Otto that we will never rest until we have justice for him," they said in a joint statement. "Today's thoughtful opinion by Chief Judge Howell is a significant step on our journey."

The lawsuit, filed in April, describes in horrific detail the physical abuse Warmbier endured in North Korean custody.

When his parents boarded a plane to see him upon arrival in the U.S., they were "stunned to see his condition," according to court documents.

The 22-year-old was blind and deaf, his arms were curled and mangled and he was jerking violently and howling, completely unresponsive to his family's attempts to comfort him. His once straight teeth were misaligned, and he had an unexplained scarred wound on his foot. An expert said in court papers that the injuries suggested he had been tortured with electrocution.

A neurologist later concluded that the college student suffered brain damage, probably from a loss of blood flow to the brain for five to 20 minutes.

North Korea has denied that Warmbier was tortured and has said he contracted botulism while in custody. U.S. doctors found no evidence of botulism.

The judge awarded $450 million in punitive damages, or $150 million to each of Warmbier's parents and his estate.

The remainder of the judgment was for pain and suffering, the loss of an anticipated $6 million in lifetime earnings, and medical costs.

But Howell declined to award the more than $1 billion in punitive damages requested by the family, calling it "out-of-line."

Foreign nations are generally immune from being sued in United States courts, but Howell cited several exceptions that she said allowed the case to move forward and for her to hold North Korea liable. Those include the fact that North Korea has been designated by the U.S. as a sponsor of terrorism, that the Warmbiers are U.S. citizens and that North Koreans' conduct amounts to torture and hostage taking.

Information for this article was contributed by Eric Tucker of The Associated Press; by Christian Berthelsen of Bloomberg News; and by Susan Svrluga and Rachel Weiner of The Washington Post.

