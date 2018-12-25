• U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is up and working as she recuperates from cancer surgery. A spokesman for the court, Kathy Arberg, also said that Ginsburg remained in New York at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Sunday. No information has been released on when Ginsburg might return home. Ginsburg underwent surgery Friday to remove two malignant growths in her left lung. Doctors say there is no evidence of any remaining disease. Now 85, the justice has been treated for cancer two other times. Last month she cracked three ribs in a fall at the court. The court next meets on Jan. 7. Despite her health problems, Ginsburg has never missed arguments.

• President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill naming a post office in Charlottesville, Va., for fallen U.S. Army Capt. Humayun Khan, whose father criticized the then-candidate in a 2016 Democratic National Convention speech. U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine released a joint statement Friday saying the president had signed the bill filed by U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett. Khan, who attended the University of Virginia, was killed at 27 in 2004 and was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star after his death in Iraq. His parents, Khizr and Ghazala Khan, appeared together on stage at the 2016 Democratic Convention, with Khizr Khan criticizing then-Republican presidential nominee Trump for his calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. Ghazala Khan didn't speak, later writing she didn't think she could keep her composure. Trump was widely criticized for later suggesting Ghazala Khan was forbidden from speaking and questioning whether Khizr Khan wrote his own words or if Hillary Clinton's campaign did instead.

• A Massachusetts prosecutor says actor Kevin Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned next month on a charge of indecent assault and battery on allegations he sexually assaulted the teenage son of a Boston television anchor in a Nantucket restaurant. Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said that Spacey is due in Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7. O'Keefe said a criminal complaint was issued on Thursday. Former news anchor Heather Unruh came forward in November 2017 and said the actor stuck his hand down her then-18-year-old son's pants and grabbed his genitals at the Club Car Restaurant in July 2016. A message seeking comment was left Monday with Spacey spokesman Laura Johnson. But, in a three-minute video posted on social media after news of the charge broke, Spacey, fired from House of Cards, declares that "conclusions can be so deceiving," and hints that a comeback is imminent. He says "If I didn't pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do."

Photo by AP

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Photo by AP

Humayun Khan

Photo by Invision

Kevin Spacey

A Section on 12/25/2018