Lecture series to focus on architecture, history in Little Rock

The Quapaw Quarter Association will hold a series of lectures on history, architectural and preservation topics in 2019.

"Preservation Conversations 2019" is designed to educate anyone, including association members, on issues important to historic preservation in their neighborhoods, the organization said in a news release.

The lectures will be held on the second Thursday of every month in "The Mixing Room" at the Old Paint Factory, 1306 E. 6th St., Little Rock. The Old Paint Factory was recently rehabilitated and is now the home of Cromwell Architects, Cathead's Diner and the "Mixing Room" for community meetings.

The schedule is:

• Jan. 10: Building Styles in Little Rock. Mason Toms will explore the multitude of forms that the architecture of Little Rock has taken on over the past 189 years.

• Feb. 14: The National Register of Historic Places. Callie Williams will explain the history and development of the register, as well as the research and process used to pursue a listing in the register.

• March 14: Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits. Antoinette Johnson, the president of Little Rock-based Johnson Consulting, will explain available federal and state rehabilitation tax credits and how they can be used by owners of historic properties.

• April 11: Insurance for Historic Properties. Patrick Anders will discuss insurance concerns relevant to historic homes, and what to do when one is trying to insure a building with knob and tube wiring.

• May 9: Historic Wooden Windows. Steve Hurd, a historic preservation architect, will explain why property owners should restore historic windows and offer an explanation on restoring them.

• June 13: Historic Stained Glass Windows. Jay King of Arkansas Glassworks will talk about the care, maintenance, and restoration of stained glass windows.

• July 11: Roofing for Historic Buildings. Woody Simmons and Robert Purtle of Bray Sheet Metal will share their experience and recommendations for proper roof maintenance with a variety of roofing materials.

• Aug. 8: Quapaw Tribal Pottery. Betty Gaedtke of Quapaw Nation will discuss traditional methods of creating pottery.

• Sept. 12: 140th Anniversary of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Timothy G. Nutt, a historian and faculty member of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville's Honors College, will give an overview of the institution now known as UAMS, established in 1879, covering events, personalities and politics that have shaped the state's only academic health center.

• Oct. 10: Historic Hardware. William "Mike" Smith, secretary of the Antique Doorknob Collectors of America, will share history of the study and preservation of antique ornamental hardware, especially doorknobs, as well as artifacts from his collection.

• Nov. 14: Weatherization of Historic Buildings. Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality staff will lead the discussion. Weatherization -- implementing cost-effective measures to make a building's envelope more energy-efficient -- is different for a historic building, the organization said. Weatherizing a historic building requires undertaking those measures in ways that have minimal impact on the historic building's design and materials.

• Dec. 12: Race and Housing -- How Urban Renewal Changed the Landscapes of Little Rock. John A. Kirk is the George W. Donaghey Distinguished Professor of History and director of the Anderson Institute on Race and Ethnicity at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He will share findings of his research on the impact of urban renewal policies on Little Rock.

At each session, a reception will start at 5:30 p.m. and the lecture will start at 6 p.m. Each session is open to the public, and admission is free. Space is limited, so attendees are asked to contact the Quapaw Quarter Association through its website, Quapaw.com, the organization said, or call (501) 371-0075.

"Preservation Conversations 2019" is underwritten in part by a gift in honor of Carl A. Miller Jr., a longtime supporter of the association and a historic preservationist.

