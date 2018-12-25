Arkansas teen's $25,000 gift to aid other students

FAYETTEVILLE -- An eighth-grader's $25,000 gift to the Fayetteville Public Education Foundation will pay for programs intended to help vulnerable students.

The Gable Sloan Academic Enrichment for Vulnerable Students grant will be awarded annually to teachers for programs that "level the academic playing field for our most vulnerable students," according to a foundation news release.

It's the first time the foundation, established in 1992, has received a gift of this magnitude from a student, said Cambre Horne-Brooks, the foundation's director.

Gable, 13, attends Woodland Junior High School. She became known for her philanthropy in middle school, when she started selling baked goods and put the proceeds toward a $1,000 scholarship she gave to a student graduating from Fayetteville High School.

Gable created a Christmas tree last year covered in 395 socks -- one for each homeless student in the district at the time -- to raise awareness of the impact of poverty on academic achievement. Money raised from the tree display went toward establishing the foundation grant, Gable's way of making a lasting impact on students, Horne-Brooks said.

The gift qualified as a "keystone" grant under the foundation's guidelines, which is a donation of between $25,000 and $50,000.

"Gable's fund is visionary," Horne-Brooks said. "She honed in on addressing projects that close the opportunity gap and reach children from a wide range of racial, cultural and socio-economic background.

"This grant will ensure students will be prepared for life after high school, whether the choice is to attend college, to enter the workforce, or to obtain technical training."

The foundation, which manages an endowment of $4 million, annually distributes hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants, scholarships, donations and corporate gifts to support Fayetteville educators and students.

The first grant of Gable's will be given in the spring. Applications are due Jan. 14 for the spring cycle of the foundation's grants.

Metro on 12/25/2018