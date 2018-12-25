Sections
Trump: 'I can't tell you when' government will reopen

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:42 p.m. 5comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump greets members of the five branches of the military by video conference on Christmas Day, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in the Oval Office of the White House. The military members were stationed in Guam, Qatar, Alaska, and two groups in Bahrain.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that parts of the federal government will stay closed until Democrats agree to put up more walls along the U.S.-Mexico border to deter criminal elements. He said he's open to calling the wall something else as long as he ends up with an actual wall.

In a Christmas Day appearance in the Oval Office, Trump issued a lengthy defense of his desire for a wall, saying it's the only way to stop drugs and human traffickers from entering the country. In a nod to the political stakes he's facing, Trump said he wants the wall by "election time" in 2020.

The promise of a border wall was a central component of Trump's presidential campaign.

"I can't tell you when the government's going to be open. I can tell you it's not going to be open until we have a wall or fence, whatever they'd like to call it," Trump said, referring to Democrats who staunchly oppose walling off the border.

"I'll call it whatever they want, but it's all the same thing," he told reporters after participating in a holiday video conference with representatives from all five branches of the military stationed in Alaska, Bahrain, Guam and Qatar.

Trump argued that drug flows and human trafficking can only be stopped by a wall.

"We can't do it without a barrier. We can't do it without a wall," he said. "The only way you're going to do it is to have a physical barrier, meaning a wall. And if you don't have that then we're just not opening" the government.

Democrats oppose spending money on a wall, preferring instead to pump the dollars into fencing, technology and other means of controlling access to the border. Trump argued that Democrats oppose a wall only because he is for one.

The stalemate over how much to spend and how to spend it caused the partial government shutdown that began Saturday following a lapse in funding for departments and agencies that make up about 25 percent of the government.

Some 800,000 government workers are affected. Many are on the job but must wait until after the shutdown to be paid again.

Trump claimed that many of these workers "have said to me and communicated, 'stay out until you get the funding for the wall.' These federal workers want the wall. The only one that doesn't want the wall are the Democrats."

Trump didn't say how he's hearing from federal workers, excluding those he appointed to their jobs or who work with him in the White House. But many rank-and-file workers have gone to social media with stories of the financial hardship they expect to face because of the shutdown, now in its fourth day.

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, the Democratic leaders of Congress, said Trump "wanted the shutdown, but he seems not to know how to get himself out it." Trump had said he'd be "proud" to shut down the government in a fight over the wall.

He also had said Mexico would pay for the wall. Mexico has refused.

Trump followed up on a Monday tweet in which he said he "just gave out a 115 mile long contract for another large section of the Wall in Texas." Neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security responded to follow-up questions, despite repeated requests.

The reference to 115 miles was unclear. Trump may have been referring to 33 miles of construction in the Rio Grande Valley that is set to begin in February, part of a total of 84 miles that Congress funded in March, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Asked who received the contract, Trump replied: "Different people, different people."

He did say he envisions a wall so tall, "like a three-story building," that only an Olympic champion would be able to scale it. He also compared Democrats' treatment of him over the wall to their defense of James Comey after Trump fired him as FBI director.

"It's a disgrace what's happening in our country but, other than that, I wish everybody a very merry Christmas," he said.

Comments

  • condoleezza
    December 25, 2018 at 2:57 p.m.

    That wall is definitely the appropriate metaphor for this presidency.
  • JIMGAIL61788GMAILCOM
    December 25, 2018 at 3:20 p.m.

    Well! This has got to be the height of arrogance.Trump being proud,and the responsible party for the government shut down during this holiday season.I seen on T.V. the selling of Christmas "TRUMPY BEARS". Trump thinking. He is a cuddly teddy bear.TRUMP IS DELUSIONAL He has "NO"SHAME.He is definitely the"Ebeneezer Scrooge" of this Christmas Carol TO HUNDREDS OF THOUSAND FEDERAL EMPLOYEES.
    Now! A word about the wall.A 70+ year old man having a temper tantrum on T.V.ABOUT A WALL.The 300 million or so Americans at that moment"DID NOT MATTER".His lack of "STATESMANSHIP" came to the forefront. Unfortunately! He is suppose to be the leading example setter of the free world.Honestly!Is Trump a good example to have your children follow? I would truly hope not.
  • GeneralMac
    December 25, 2018 at 3:45 p.m.

    I hope the shut down ends so mail service resumes.

    What ?

    There wouldn't have been mail sevice today even w/o a shut down ?

    Carry on .
  • 23cal
    December 25, 2018 at 3:51 p.m.

    "The only one that doesn't want the wall are the Democrats."
    *
    "But CBS News polling from mid-November found that a majority -- 59 percent of Americans -- oppose building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. " 12/21/18 htt ps://ww w.cbsnews.c om/news/cbs-news-poll-americans-dont-support-building-the-wall/
    *
    "More than two-thirds of Americans don’t think the wall should be a priority, according to a new poll by NPR, PBS News Hour and Marist." December 12, 2018 ht tp://fortune.co m/2018/12/12/trump-border-wall-poll/
    *
    "By a double-digit margin, 54 percent to 29 percent, those surveyed in a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll say they oppose the shutdown that President Donald Trump threatened if Congress doesn't agree to his demand for $5 billion in funding for a border wall.

    Who would bear the blame?

    By nearly 2-1, Americans would blame Trump and the Republicans, not congressional Democrats." 12/17/18 htt ps://w ww.usatoday.c om/story/news/politics/2018/12/17/poll-americans-blame-trump-gop-shutdown-over-wall-dispute/2334326002/
    *
    "The majority of Americans (57%) oppose expanding the construction of walls along the nation's Southern border...... At the same time, a large majority of Americans favor allowing immigrants brought into the country illegally as children to have a pathway to U.S. citizenship." Gallup 6/20/18 ht tps://news.gallup.c om /poll/235775/americans-oppose-border-walls-favor-dealing-daca.aspx
    *
    No, Dishonest Delusional Donnie Dotard, it isn't just the Democrats who don't want the wall, it is a significant majority of Americans. (See polls, above) There aren't enough votes for it in your own Republican led Senate. Go call another American child and tell him that believing in Santa Claus is marginal, Grinch.
  • UoABarefootPhdFICYMCA
    December 25, 2018 at 5:49 p.m.

    How about NEVER AGAIN!
    No to totalitarianism!
    No to monopolies!
    No to crony capitalism!
    No to public funded bailouts!
    No to oligarchy!
    Time to JFK #theFED!
