Windows shattered in Christmas Eve robbery of Little Rock gas station, police say

A Shell station near Little Rock's MacArthur Park was robbed and ransacked on Christmas Eve, leading to two arrests, police said.

According to a Little Rock police report, a clerk at the gas station, located at 721 East 9th Street, told police shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Monday that two males attempted to steal alcohol from the store and that, when confronted, they punched the clerk in the neck and left.

Later, the robbers attempted to return, but the clerk locked the door to the store and called police. The clerk told officers that the two then used a large rock to shatter the store’s glass front door and, once inside, began trashing the store and trying to steal more items.

When police arrived they observed several people running from the store, the report stated.

Officers said they detained the runners, Ernest Branch, 20, of North Little Rock, as well as a 17-year-old male.

Another juvenile, a 17-year-old female who officers believed to be pregnant, was taken to Baptist Hospital and was later released to her godmother without facing any charges, the report stated.

Police cited the juvenile male suspect with robbery and criminal mischief before taking him home to North Little Rock, according to the report.

According to an online jail roster, Branch remained in Pulaski County jail on Christmas morning and faces charges of obstructing government operations and violating his probation.