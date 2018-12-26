Authorities search for man who escaped from Arkansas jail

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail on Christmas Eve.

The St. Francis County sheriff's office said in a statement that Paul McGee, 29, is now wanted on a charge of felony escape.

The statement didn't indicate how McGee got out of the facility in Forrest City. An official who answered the phone at the sheriff's office said no one would be available to answer questions until Thursday.

McGee was being held on charges of first-degree forgery, residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of property.

McGee, who was last known to live in Marianna, is described as a white man who stands 6 feet tall, weighs about 270 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Court records indicate McGee was arrested on a warrant in the forgery case in August.