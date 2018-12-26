Visitors center in North Little Rock's Burns Park to pare hours

A lack of weekend stops is causing the North Little Rock Visitors Center in Burns Park to close on weekends starting in January, a change that will last at least through the remainder of winter.

The Visitors Center at 1 Eldor Johnson Drive, off Interstate 40's Burns Park exit, has brochures, maps, coupons and other information about North Little Rock hotels, restaurants and attractions, as well as information on central Arkansas attractions and state tourism sites.

Located on the bottom floor of the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau offices, the Visitors Center will remain open during the bureau's weekday business hours from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

"When there's not really anything going on out here in Burns Parks, we just don't have many people stopping," said Bob Major, chief executive officer for the Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We are getting fewer people in the winter months. It's just not economically feasible for us to keep it open."

Burns Park, which consists of about 1,700 acres, is the largest municipal park in Arkansas.

Looking at the center's sign-in book from January, Major said, the center averaged about eight entries per day.

"When you figure that it's never more than 10 minutes for somebody in there being assisted, that's 80 minutes of work in an eight-hour day," Major said.

Reopening on weekends during the spring and summer is still being discussed, Major said, adding that the center gets more weekend business when Burns Park is host to soccer and baseball tournaments.

"We'll be exploring that, because when we get into the spring and summer months there are more activities going on and people are actually coming in," he said. "Maybe a tournament goes longer than expected or a team stays in a tournament longer than they thought they would, and parents are looking for a hotel or for restaurant information and those types of things. And there are more travelers stopping during the summer."

Overall, however, the visitors center business has declined somewhat year-round, Major said. A big part of that is because of the ease of travelers using navigation systems available in automobiles and on smartphone apps for travel information and traffic conditions.

"For the most part, the technology out there, with smart phones, Google Maps and IDriveArkansas, all those things are helping people to get where they're going," he said.

The future of the center will change, though it's likely to remain in operation in some form. Once the Convention and Visitors Bureau moves -- possibly by late 2019 -- into a planned new headquarters on Main Street in North Little Rock's downtown, the city's Parks and Recreation Department will take control of the building to relocate some of its staff.

"We've got some crowded offices up here," Parks Director Terry Hartwick said, referring to the North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 Willow St., where the department's offices are located. "Our staff that runs the soccer and baseball fields, it makes more sense that they run the soccer registration and baseball registration out there, so they'll be in the area where they're supposed to be."

But there is space for those offices to coexist with an operable visitors center, Hartwick said, as the Convention and Visitors Bureau does now.

"I still want to keep the visitors center open," Hartwick said. "It doesn't make sense to just all of a sudden shut it down. I'd like to leave the downstairs part open for people who come in looking for information. It will be used.

"I think it's still important for people coming to the city to visit, if they're looking to just take a break or they're going downtown looking for something to do, that's an easy spot to get off the interstate and get to," Hartwick said. "That's really why I'd like to keep the visitor center open. I think it's important."

Once the Convention and Visitors Bureau moves downtown, it will have a visitors center there, too, but one that will double as a retail store and souvenir shop, Major said. Ground hasn't yet been broken on the new building that will also house two private businesses. Construction time will be 10-12 months, Major said.

"We're excited about the opportunity to have not only a visitors center, but a retail shop on Main Street," Major said. "It'll be more than just come out and get directions. We don't carry any money out here or have a way to sell souvenirs. People will sometimes look for some kind of little trinket when stopping. It would be nice to be able to sell sweatshirts."

While able to operate as a store as well as provide information, Major said he assumes a downtown visitors center will be open not only on weekends, but evenings when there are concerts at Verizon Arena, baseball games at Dickey-Stephens Park or activities at the future Argenta Plaza on Main Street.

"It will be more of a storefront on Main Street that may attract some traffic on its own," Major said. "Here, we're pretty well dependent on people traveling on I-40 and seeing the tourist information sign and getting off the interstate. On weekends, it's strictly an individual here greeting guests and trying to assist them in some way."

