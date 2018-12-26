Careers on ice not melting away as easily

Hilary Knight (left) and Amanda Kessel of the United States women’s hockey team are able to continue their careers thanks to financial improvements by USA Hockey.

Kelly Pannek is on pace to graduate from the University of Minnesota in the spring with a finance degree. With two internships in wealth management also on her resume, she is a prime candidate to get hired in the business world.

But the 2018 Olympic champion plans to put her off-ice-career on hold, thanks to a landmark deal involving USA Hockey last year.

"I plan on just playing hockey as long as I can because I can," she said.

That used to be a challenging choice for the nation's top female hockey players.

After threatening not to show up at the 2017 world championship at USA Hockey Arena, the top American female players in the sport agreed to a package of improvements, including one that helped their bottom line. Post-graduate hockey players can make about $70,000 a year, and about $130,000 annually in Olympic years.

"The progress we made through that deal has changed a lot of our lives, and changed the future of our sport," said Meghan Duggan, who captained the U.S. when it won gold over Canada at the Olympics earlier this year. "Before that, all of us relied on other income from a second job, spousal and family support because we weren't earning a living that supported us in an appropriate way. The deal also created awareness and cultural change."

During USA Hockey's training camp last week, where 44 of the top women in the sport gathered, the governing body had some of its top executives in attendance. Three-time Olympian Hilary Knight said that was new and suggested a dramatic difference in support.

USA Hockey Executive Director Pat Kelleher was in suburban Detroit not just to be seen. He said he heard what the women had to say and shared information about USA Hockey's mission.

"The communication is better than it has been," Kelleher said before one of his meetings with the group. "Relationship-wise, we need to have great teammates and be great teammates. We want to understand their side and what they're looking for."

Before the 2017 agreement, many players had to juggle jobs and decide whether to stick with the sport or to give it up to pay the bills.

Knight used to squeeze in private lessons on the ice between her own training and competition to make ends meet after graduating from Wisconsin.

"Coming out of college and having that transition without a set template of what you should be doing and how to be a professional was challenging," said Knight, now 29 and playing with the CWHL's Les Canadiennes in Montreal.

Two-time Olympian Amanda Kessel, who is 27, said the increased training stipend allows her to live in New York City and not worry about balancing her career with a life as much as before.

"It was just stressful," she said. "You still loved playing hockey, but when you're 25, 26 years old and you don't have an income, you're thinking, 'What am I doing?' I had some help from family at times. I had side money from camps and just had to pinch pennies. Now, I have no problem getting a massage or going to physical therapy and paying out of pocket to take care of myself."

SPORTS QUIZ

Which Winter Olympics featured the debut of women's hockey?

ANSWER

The 1998 Games in Nagano, Japan

Sports on 12/26/2018