DE Gregory's rise lifts up Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas -- In the past five seasons, only one NFC team has captured its division title three times.

If the Cowboys didn't exactly play on Sunday or even this season the way you might imagine that team should look, well, sometimes championship looks are overrated.

And being in the right place at the right time is something new for defensive end Randy Gregory, but that's exactly what it took for the Cowboys to earn their 33rd trip to the postseason at AT&T Stadium.

There were only two turnovers in Sunday's game, and an unlikely hero caused one fumble and recovered the other. That, essentially, was the difference between the lowly Tampa Bay Bucs and the NFC East champion Cowboys. A 27-20 victory assures the club of at least one more home game the weekend of Jan. 5-6 against the higher ranking NFC wild-card team.

If this game was simply about moving the football, Tampa Bay would have been declared the winner in a landslide. The 5-10 Bucs finished with advantages of 27-16 in first downs and 383-232 in total yards. But those two turnovers made all the difference. Gregory stripped Jameis Winston on a third down in Dallas territory, and linebacker Jaylon Smith returned the fumble recovery for a 69-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Gregory simply pounced on a ball bouncing his way after a bad handoff exchange by the Bucs, and that gave Dallas the ball at the Tampa Bay 4. Without those 14 points, it's entirely possible the Cowboys would be headed to New York this weekend still looking to clinch the East.

Gregory didn't allow it. This is surprising, not because of any lack of talent but because of the acknowledged addictions and mental health issues he has battled since the Cowboys drafted him in the second round in 2015. This was the 27th of a possible 63 games in which Gregory has appeared, suspensions for failed drug tests having derailed more than half of his career to this point.

"Randy really impacted the game," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "It really means something to understand what it means for him to work through issues. Everybody has to, but he's had his share, whether it's self-made or not. He's really someone to be proud of."

Beyond doing a quick NFL Network interview, Gregory chose not to talk after the game. He did so several times, with the customary smile on his face, even standing over DeMarcus Lawrence's interview and making faces while he spoke.

While other Cowboys were showered and dressed and many had already left the locker room, Gregory was in full uniform, having removed only his shoes.

"I've gotta get undressed and dressed," Gregory said. "Then I've gots to go."

Where Gregory is going is about as predictable as where this Cowboys team is bound. Yes, it's the third NFC East title in five seasons, but those last two winners were 12-4 and 13-3. They were teams that mostly dominated their competition from September to December.

This club has outscored its opponents by 14 points. Beyond the gifts supplied by Gregory and the defense, this team has now managed one real TD drive in two games against Indianapolis and Tampa Bay.

One can expect the defense to show up in January and perform well against Seattle or Minnesota. But beyond that, what can really be predicted?

And in Gregory's case, even on his best day, he drew two costly penalties -- a third-down offsides that gave the Bucs a first down and a roughing-the-passer call that was disputed by Cowboys fans everywhere.

But it was a 7-3 Dallas lead late in the first period when Gregory made the strip that sent Smith to the end zone and opened up the game.

"That was the signature play of the game," head Coach Jason Garrett said.

The Cowboys' success has never been quite so closely tied to the rise and fall of Randy Gregory. But with him on the right side and Lawrence crashing in from the left, Cowboys' opponents can understand where this success is coming from even when they fail to stop it.

Sports on 12/26/2018