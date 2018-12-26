Fire claims Arkansas home, but Christmas gifts rescued

GENOA -- A fire left a Genoa family without a home late Friday night. Volunteer firefighters did, however, manage to help save the family's Christmas gifts.

At least 14 firefighters from four Miller County volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze shortly after 10 p.m., said Satellite Volunteer Fire Department Chief Bill Ball.

Ball said that when fire units arrived at the scene, flames and smoke could be seen in the home, and the fire destroyed at least a third of the structure before firefighters brought the blaze under control, in about 45 minutes. The structure had to be counted as a total loss.

Nevertheless, firefighters were able to save the family's Christmas gifts, along with some of their personal belongings -- such as car keys, cellphones, billfolds and driver's licenses.

One of the three family members suffered a slight burn to the hand, but no serious injuries were reported. "I felt like all the firefighters did a great job, and they all worked well together," Ball said.

Miller County Fire Marshal Gary Sumner said both the fire's origin and cause are under investigation.

Metro on 12/26/2018