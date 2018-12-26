Hundreds hurt in Sudan protest, organizers say

In this Friday Dec. 21, 2018 handout photo provided by a Sudanese activist, people pray in front of the bodies of 14-year old Mohammed Ismail and 10-year old Shawky Sadeq who were both killed during an anti-government protest, during their funeral procession, in Aba Island, on the White Nile, south of Khartoum, Sudan. (Sudanese Activist via AP)

CAIRO -- Police used tear gas and fired in the air Tuesday to disperse thousands of protesters demanding that Sudan's president of 29 years step down, according to activists and video clips posted online.

Organizers say hundreds of people were injured and at least eight suffered gunshot wounds in the attempt to march on the presidential palace of Omar Bashir.

The clips purported to show crowds of several hundred each gathering on side roads and headed toward the palace on the bank of the Blue Nile in the heart of Khartoum. They sang patriotic songs and chanted "freedom," "peaceful, peaceful against the thieves" and "The people want to bring down the regime," the most popular slogan of the 2010 and 2011 Arab Spring revolts.

One clip showed a seemingly lifeless protester in Khartoum being carried away and placed inside a car that drove away. The voice of another protester could be heard saying he was shot by a sniper. Earlier images circulated by activists showed police snipers on rooftops near the palace ahead of the march.

Another clip purported to show two other protesters suffering gunshot wounds in the head and legs as they were being attended to in a clinic. There were no reliable casualty figures available.

The march's organizer, an umbrella of independent professional unions, said three of the gunshot victims were in serious condition and that hundreds were hurt when police hit them with batons or used tear gas to disperse them.

Large numbers of security forces were deployed across much of Khartoum on Tuesday in anticipation of the march, with soldiers riding in all-terrain vehicles. Activists said the fighting continued after nightfall.

The protest was called by the unions and supported by the country's largest political parties, Umma and Democratic Unionist. The organizers want to submit a petition demanding that Bashir, who has ruled since he seized power in a 1989 military coup, step down.

The group said late Tuesday that it would continue to work for the ouster of Bashir, an objective that "we trust we are more able to collectively realize now than at any time before."

Tuesday's march follows nearly a week of protests initially sparked by rising prices and shortages of food and fuel, but which later escalated into calls for Bashir to go. The Sudanese leader was in the al-Jazeera region south of Khartoum on a previously scheduled visit Tuesday. Live TV coverage showed him addressing supporters there in a rally, and the country's state news agency said he inaugurated a road and a girls school there.

In an address in which he frequently quoted verses from the Koran, Bashir, who is an Islamist, blamed the country's economic woes on international sanctions and enemies of Sudan who don't want it to progress.

The march followed a joint statement late Monday by the United States, Britain, Norway and Canada, which said they were concerned by "credible reports" that Sudan's security forces have used live ammunition against demonstrators. They urged all parties to avoid violence or the destruction of property while affirming the right of the Sudanese people to peacefully protest to express their "legitimate grievances."

The London-based rights group Amnesty International, meanwhile, said it had "credible reports" that Sudanese police have killed 37 protesters in clashes during the anti-government demonstrations.

An opposition leader said over the weekend that 22 protesters were killed. The government has acknowledged fatalities without providing any figures.

Bashir, in his mid-70s, overthrew an elected but ineffective government when he seized power in 1989 in collaboration with Islamists. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for committing crimes against humanity and genocide in the western Darfur region, where disgruntled ethnic African tribesmen revolted for a larger share of the nation's resources and an end to discrimination by the Arabized and mostly Muslim north.

Sudan, a country of more than 40 million people, lost three-quarters of its oil wealth when the mainly animist and Christian south seceded in 2011.

