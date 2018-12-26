Lakers' victory painful for James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) goes up for a shot in front of Golden State forward Kevin Durant during the Lakers’ 127-101 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday in Oakland, Calif.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- LeBron James prides himself in his durability, being available night after night, game after grueling game.

That's why the Lakers star is so mad he got hurt.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost LeBron in the third quarter to a strained left groin, then beat the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors 127-101 without him Tuesday night.

"I take a lot of pride in it," James said of always playing. "That's why it [angered me] not to be able to go back into the game. It's more than anything being available to my teammates, being available to my coaching staff. That's something I take more personal than anything. Hopefully it's not a long thing."

James grabbed at his left groin area with 7:51 left in the third after slipping under the Warriors' basket while trying for a loose ball. He tried to stretch it out, awkwardly walked toward the Lakers' bench while trying to loosen up, then leaving on his own gingerly out the tunnel for the locker room.

"I wasn't able to go back into the game, obviously. I'll get an MRI tomorrow and see what's up," James said. "With me with injuries, I'm never too concerned about them. I was able to walk off on my own power. I felt a pop, see if I could stretch it a few times, see if it would relieve but it didn't.

"I did a couple exercises to see if I could continue to go but I didn't feel like it would benefit my team or me. So I came back and got a jump start on the rehab."

He finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists.

He is scheduled for an MRI exam today, and coach Luke Walton is preparing to be without James on Thursday night in Sacramento.

James has played in 156 consecutive games overall and 116 in the regular season. And he's not about to guess whether he will have to miss time.

Stephen Curry made consecutive three-pointers shortly after James exited, and the Warriors got within 78-76 at the 2:48 mark of the third -- but Kyle Kuzma and the persistent Lakers stayed at it every possession. Curry wound up with 15 points, but the home fans had seen enough well before the final buzzer and headed out for the rest of Christmas.

"They played like they had nothing to lose. They played like they had a free swing," Curry said. "Everybody who touched the ball was aggressive. They just had a different look in their eye and we weren't able to match that. They went out and won the game, that's basically it."

Kuzma contributed 19 points, Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Rajon Rondo 15 points and 10 assists off the bench as the Lakers snapped an 11-game losing streak on the Warriors' home floor. Los Angeles also ended a seven-game skid overall in the rivalry with its first victory in the series since March 6, 2016.

James made it look easy early on, shooting over Jonas Jerebko and Kevon Looney. James hit a turnaround jumper at the 4:39 mark of the second quarter to put the Lakers ahead 52-37, and Los Angeles led 65-50 at the break.

Kevin Durant, playing on a tender left ankle, had 21 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists for Golden State. Andre Iguodala came off the bench and made his initial five shots and 7 of 9 by halftime on the way to a season-high 23 points while also handling some of the load defending James.

Golden State shot just 9 of 36 from deep, with Curry going 2 of 8 and Durant 3 of 8.

