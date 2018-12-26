A nation in turmoil

Consider the recent headlines over the last weeks: The stock market has the worst week since the financial crisis in 2008 and the worst December since 1929. Government is shut down over border-wall funding. Secretary of Defense James Mattis quits over disagreements with Trump. Interior Department head Ryan Zinke resigns. Trump Foundation to shutter over "shocking pattern of illegality." Trump fixer Michael Cohen is sentenced. Supreme Court refuses to uphold Trump asylum ban. Peter Navarro stokes trade fears with China. It would take a thick special section of the Democrat-­Gazette to chronicle everything that is going wrong right now.

The bad news is piling up for this administration that finds itself in complete chaos and disarray. I was talking to a Trump loyalist the other day who has just about given up on Trump, which was a surprise to me. We find ourselves with an administration in a shambles, uncertainty on the rise, the economy slowing with some predicting a recession by the end of next year. Luckily the Democrats will take control of the House in January; 2020 can't come soon enough so the Democrats can get control of the Senate and the White House to put this sorry period of U.S. history behind us and begin the process of rebuilding the image of the U.S. back to where it deserves to be.

RICHARD MOORE

Little Rock

Payback is assured

Payback is something we will have to stand before God for our sinful deeds. When you mistreat others, how does it make you feel? Do we as humans know that God gave every one of us feelings? Do we know man has no power? Do we know everyone we see is on borrowed time? Do we know when our time is up here where we will spend eternity? Do we as a people understand the power of God? Do we know that Donald Trump cannot save America? If Donald Trump thinks he can stop Hispanics from coming to America, will he also stop the Italians, people from India, France, Russia, China and other countries?

I remember reading in the Bible where God made the world in six days and on the seventh day he rested. I am still trying to find in the Bible where God put man on the deeds of his world. In Donald Trump's mind, he apparently thinks he is God, our father in heaven. I hate to be the one to tell Trump, but he will pay and pay big time. I do not mind praying for a sinner because I have been praying for sinners and America for 62 years and will continue because Satan is on the loose in America.

JULIA RANDLE

Jacksonville

On climate solutions

Here's something thoughtful and practical people will be interested to hear about. When our Fayetteville climate change action group started years ago, it looked hard for something a local group could do that had some chance of making an impact on an issue as wicked as climate change. Then it learned about Citizens Climate Lobby, which has a science-based plan that uses tested methods of working across barriers of conflict to create political will for a livable future. It promotes a carbon fee attached to a public dividend that has been demonstrated to reduce carbon emissions and benefit the economy.

Patiently, we've talked to decision-makers and worked to get a bill in Congress. Politicians sneered at first, but as the storms get worse and the predictions more dire, the tone has become more cordial.

This year for the first time, the bill we've supported has been introduced in both the U.S. House and the Senate. It's called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (S3791/HR7173).

Both bills are climate solutions that create over 2 million new jobs, lower health-care costs, promote energy innovation, and encourage consumer spending. The bills seek to lower carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40 percent in 12 years and 90 percent by 2050.

The need for this kind of effective legislation is long overdue. Alex Flint, executive director for the Alliance for Market Solutions, said, "This is a big deal. Responsible policymakers, including Republicans, are proposing legislation to address climate change."

Remind our Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, and Congressman Steve Womack, that the Energy Innovation Act is good for Arkansas' economy and needs their support.

GLADYS TIFFANY

Fayetteville

Wonderful pageantry

A special thanks to those who volunteered and to those who produced the wonderful Christmas pageantry on the Court Square in Benton. A great family atmosphere and old-fashioned Yuletide fun from the music down to the hot cocoa.

GENE BAKER

Little Rock

Good for your heart

Christmas in my family is pretty low-key. Beans, chili and soup. No presents. Unless you count the gas on the trip home.

I do, but nobody else in the car does. It's like they don't know me at all.

COREY DALE

Rudy

Editorial on 12/26/2018