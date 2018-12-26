Man killed in Rector officer-involved shooting

Officers with the Rector Police Department shot and killed a 21-year-old man who pointed a firearm at police outside of a convenience store, the Arkansas State Police said in a press release.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., a caller reported an armed man walking down Main Street in Rector, the release said.

When officers arrived on scene, Gary Warbritton refused to put down the gun and pointed it at a police officer, who fired his weapon at Warbritton, the release said.

Warbritton ran, leading the officers to a convenience store, where they asked him again to put the gun down. Instead, he pointed the gun at an officer again and the officer shot and killed him, the report said.

No officers were injured.

Arkansas State Police agents will investigate the shooting and give an investigative file to the prosecuting attorney to determine if the use of force was justified, the release said.

Departments commonly place officers on administrative leave for the duration of the internal investigation, but no Rector Police Department spokesperson could be immediately reached Wednesday evening. The officers were not immediately identified in the Arkansas State Police release.

Rector is a city of approximately 1,800 people, according to 2017 census data.