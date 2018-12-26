Military starting to feel the strain

WASHINGTON -- Eight weeks after President Donald Trump's decision to send 5,900 active-duty U.S. troops to the border with Mexico, Pentagon officials say the mission is starting to affect the military's "readiness."

If the border deployment to help stop a migrant caravan in Central America ends in January, the latest date for which the military mission has been extended, the damage could be absorbed, Defense Department officials said.

But the diversion of forces follows warnings -- including by Gen. Mark Milley, the Army's chief of staff and Trump's pick as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff -- that the Army was still years away from its goal of having 30 combat brigades ready to fight at any given time.

U.S. troops stationed at the southwest border to drive and fly Border Patrol officials around are not conducting the missions and training needed, in one military catchphrase, to "fight tonight," officials said. And military units that have not been sent to the border must now pick up the routine duties for those who have.

The partial government shutdown, spurred by Trump's demand for $5 billion for a border wall, has not affected staffing of the border deployment, Defense Department officials said. Pentagon and Department of Homeland Security employees at the border are considered essential personnel.

To be sure, the number of troops being diverted is small enough that, so far, the effect on overall readiness has been minimal.

Speaking to reporters this month, James Mattis, the departing defense secretary, said the rotating schedule of units and the gradual drawdown of troops on the border are part of why the deployments would not have an "appreciable impact in military readiness." Mattis resigned Thursday and will leave the Pentagon by Jan. 1.

Marine Col. Amy Ebitz, a fellow with the Brookings Institution, argued that the border deployment might actually help readiness, not hurt it. She noted that troops who are welding structures and driving around Border Patrol agents are still engaged in training -- even on tasks unrelated to combat.

"It's an opportunity to train," Ebitz said. "We do it all over the world, so why would our border be any different?"

As evidenced by the duties at Fort Hood, the border missions also affect the soldiers still in garrison. The deployment has taxed -- if not heavily -- how the Army trains and prepares to go abroad on a deployment schedule that is planned and orchestrated months in advance.

It also comes after concerns by top Defense Department officials that 17 years of war in Afghanistan and Iraq have made troops battle-hardened and ready to fight terrorists and insurgents, but unprepared for conventional warfare against big state armies.

Defense Department officials said extending the border deployment would run counter to the Trump administration's national defense strategy to prepare for conflict with world powers like Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.

On Twitter this month, Trump suggested that troops would finish building sections of his proposed wall on the southwest border if Congress refused to fund the project.

"If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our country, the military will build the remaining sections of the wall," Trump wrote on Dec. 11.

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., likely the next chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, told reporters this month that next year's Democratic-led House would keep a close eye on moves by the White House to use U.S. troops or Pentagon funding to build a border wall.

"The president will send up his budget, and we'll see," Smith told the Defense Writers' Group. "And if there is wall funding, we'll all flip out and say, 'We can't do that.'"

