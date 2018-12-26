Outdated by the upgraded

THE FUTURE waits for no one as technology races ahead. If at the start of each decade we knew what tech the next decade would give us, we'd flip our lids. What happened to having three channels that all shut off and went to static after midnight? After, of course, the national athem.

Cars are no exception to Homo faber's technology. Big Auto puts out new models every year for our convenience and its existence. But how far have we come? Think back to the 1980s, and what was supposedly science fiction back then:

Remember the black 1982 Pontiac Trans Am with a red flashing light on the hood that moved constantly left to right? Remember KITT?

Even KITT is becoming outdated by 2018. He'd tell you himself that KITT started out as the most advanced car the world had ever known. He could drive himself, had television screens in the dashboard, and could even make video phone calls while driving, something that'd be dangerous if the world's smartest computer system at the time wasn't controlling the wheel. But as the decades wore on, KITT's technology would become ... fashionable.

The super-car that once fought crime alongside David Hasselhoff might have awful things to say about Elon Musk. The modern-day Tesla can drive itself, make phone calls and can be summoned to its driver, all without a wrist communicator. Not only that, the Tesla is an electric vehicle.

It seems the future has finally caught up with KITT, and the machine is no longer the most advanced automobile alive. Gosh, if you think hearing a car talk is unnerving, imagine listening to one cry. (Has AI learned self-pity yet?)

At this point, we are reminded that some people still appreciate the old classics. We can't count the number of antique car shows that are put on in our state every year. What turns heads more driving down the road than seeing a 1953 Chevy Bel Air or a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda? Enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars every year customizing their Pontiacs to look and sound just like KITT. There's even a William Daniels-voiced GPS out there!

Unfortunately, our vehicle lacks all the features of both KITT and a Tesla. Though if we could have just one, it'd be that awesome turbo boost to jump over Interstate 30 traffic. Where is that technology when you need it?

Editorial on 12/26/2018