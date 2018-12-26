PHOTO FLASHBACK: 6 years ago, winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of Arkansas

Six years ago this week, a winter storm brought parts of Arkansas a white Christmas night and a foot or more of snow by the next day. In part of Perry County, 17.5 inches was recorded, setting a record for most snow in a single event in December in Arkansas.

The storm also brought ice and caused widespread power outages. At one point, some 265,000 Arkansas homes and businesses were left without power.

