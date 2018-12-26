PICTURES OF THE YEAR: A look back at the best 2018 work from Arkansas Democrat-Gazette photographers

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN --3/30/2018-- Major Aaron Ward, right, gets a welcome home kiss from his wife, Lori Ward, both of Wynne, as he came back from deployment with the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the Arkansas National Guard at TAC Air hangar in Little Rock Friday, March 30, 2018. The Brigade returned after a nine month deployment to Kosovo, where they continued NATO's mission to support and safe and secure environment for the country and its people. For more photos go to www.arkansasonline.com/Galleries