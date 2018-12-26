Police rescue person who threatened to jump off Little Rock bridge

Police responded to a report of a potential jumper Wednesday afternoon on the Main Street bridge. - Photo by Clara Turnage

Police rescued a person who was threatening to jump off the Main Street bridge over the Arkansas River Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officer Eric Barnes, a spokesman with the Little Rock Police Department, said police got the individual into an ambulance. The person was being taken to UAMS Medical Center for a mental evaluation, the spokesman said.

Police said earlier that a third party caller reported the potential jumper at 3:49 p.m. North Little Rock police were negotiating with the person on the bridge shortly before 4:30 p.m., authorities said. The bridge connects downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Fire trucks and a boat responded to the scene.