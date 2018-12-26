Rule change to scrap Navy's bread, water punishments

A sweeping update of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, passed by Congress in 2016, will take effect Jan. 1, and one change in particular will affect sailors: U.S. Navy commanders will no longer be able to force them to live on bread and water.

The antique penalty of tossing sailors into the brig with "diminished rations" for up to three days at a time is not only still on the Navy's books, it is still actually imposed, despite a century of trying to abolish the rule.

As recently as 2017, a destroyer in the Pacific was known among sailors as the USS Bread and Water because of the skipper's liberal use of the penalty to punish missteps like missing a curfew or drinking under the legal age.

Many in the Navy will be happy to see it go. But some mourn what they see as an expedient and effective tradition of the seas.

"It sounds medieval, and that is sort of the point," said Capt. Kevin Eyer, who regularly sentenced sailors to bread and water for minor misconduct before he retired in 2009. "Sometimes you just need to scare a kid. We want them to succeed, but you need to give them a kick in the pants."

Eyer said that when he joined the Navy in 1982, the penalty was common and never frowned upon by the top brass, who traditionally give ship commanders broad authority.

But just as attitudes about spanking children have shifted, the culture in the Navy has drifted away from corporal penalties like bread and water, and officers increasingly view them as counterproductive.

"It just seems anachronistic and stupid," said Capt. Scott Tait, who joined the Navy in 1992 and has commanded two destroyers.

"I actually can't believe it's still around," Tait said, adding that he had never imposed the punishment himself, nor had he seen it used. "People used to joke about putting guys on bread and water, but I was well into my career before I realized I was actually allowed to do that."

When young sailors need a minor course correction, he said, instead of ordering a spell in the brig, he often orders them to write reports on works by authors like Patrick Henry or Ayn Rand.

"Some people need to think about character and the consequences of their actions," he said. "But I don't want it to impact their permanent record, which could hurt their chances of promotion down the line."

The change was recommended by an independent Defense Department review group. Asked if the Navy supported the move, a spokesman said, "Once drafted, the Navy did not oppose the legislation."

The punishment of bread and water was originally modeled on a British naval practice. But the Royal Navy stopped using it in 1891, a spokesman said, adding, "In my experience, we have always fed our people."

Eugene Fidell, who teaches military law at Yale Law School, said that was one of the ironies of its use by the U.S. Navy: "The British gave it up a long time ago, but we never did. We're more British than the British now."

Though many ship commanders in the United States liked having the option of using bread and water, criticism steadily whittled away its severity. Regulations in 1909 limited sentences to seven days instead of 30, and sailors could no longer be clapped in irons while they were held. In 1951, the limit went down to three days. By the 1980s, a medical examination was required before the sentence was imposed.

Today, the rules say sailors are entitled to three unlimited servings of bread each day. Sailors also can typically have their choice of religious books to read in the brig.

"It's not that bad -- that's why I like it," Eyer said. "It sounds scary, but it's just three days, you get as much bread and water as you want -- a captain can do much worse things."

A Section on 12/26/2018