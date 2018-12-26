Second migrant child dies in custody of U.S.

HOUSTON -- A Guatemalan child detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection died early Tuesday at a hospital in New Mexico, the agency reported, the second child to die in government custody this month.

The 8-year-old boy -- identified by the Guatemalan consul in Phoenix as Felipe Gomez Alonzo -- began showing signs of illness on Christmas Eve and died shortly after midnight, the agency said.

His death comes 17 days after Jakelin Caal, 7, died Dec. 8 of dehydration and shock. The death of Jakelin, also a Guatemalan citizen, came less than a day after she was apprehended by border agents.

In the second case, an agent noticed Monday that the child had become ill. The boy and his father were taken to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, N.M., where the boy was diagnosed with a cold, according to a news release.

Later, he was found to have a fever and was held for an additional 90 minutes before he was released with prescriptions for an antibiotic and ibuprofen.

But the child became more seriously ill Monday night, when he threw up, and was taken back to the hospital, where he died.

The cause of the child's death is not known. A spokesman for Customs and Border Protection declined to provide details on where the child was being held or when he was apprehended.

According to Guatemala's Foreign Ministry, the boy and his father entered the U.S. at El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 18.

Oscar Padilla, the Guatemalan consul in Phoenix, said he was told by the boy's father in a telephone interview that the two had been traveling from their home in Nenton, a village about 280 miles from Guatemala City. They were planning to go to Johnson City, Tenn.

The consul identified the father as 47-year-old Agustin Gomez and said he remains in U.S. Border Patrol custody.

A Customs and Border Protection official familiar with the circumstances of the case, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak publicly, said the child had been taken from El Paso to Alamagordo, about 100 miles away, on Sunday because of crowding in the El Paso holding cells.

The cells in the Alamagordo facility are designed to hold an adult for just a few hours during processing. They are not set up to hold families, the official said.

An investigation into the case will be conducted by Customs and Border Protection's Office of Professional Responsibility, the news release said. The Department of Homeland Security's inspector general and Congress have been notified, it said.

In a brief phone call, Hogan Gidley, a White House spokesman, called the death of the 8-year-old boy "very sad" and said administration officials were still trying to get a clearer understanding of what had happened to him from the Department of Homeland Security.

Guatemalan officials are meeting with the boy's father and will speak with any family members who are in Guatemala, according to the news release.

The hospital said in a statement that "privacy regulations prevent us from sharing information about any individual patient. ... Our thoughts and prayers are with this family during this very difficult time."

Under guidelines established after the government waited several days to inform Congress about Jakelin's death, Customs and Border Protection agreed to notify lawmakers within 24 hours of a death of anyone in its custody and issue a media statement an hour after that. Notifications also must be issued to nongovernmental organizations that work with migrants and others.

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce, a Republican whose district along the U.S.-Mexico border includes Alamogordo, did not respond to messages Tuesday.

Xochitl Torres Small, a Democrat who will represent the district starting in January, called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the children's deaths and more medical resources along the border.

"This is inexcusable," she said in a statement Tuesday. "Instead of immediately acting to keep children and all of us safe along our border, this administration forced a government shutdown over a wall."

Other Democratic members of Congress also responded to news of the boy's death with criticism of the Trump administration's approach to the border.

Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the Health and Homeland Security appropriations subcommittee, said in an interview that "the reality is that a detention center is no place for a child, particularly a sick child. When that child was determined to be ill, had a 103-degree fever, why they would send that child back to a detention center, which is really not fit for even a well child?

"That's something that we're looking into because that policy or whatever caused them to send that child back has to be changed."

In a tweet directed at Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Rep. Luis Correa, D-Calif., said, "This is the second child this month. What is going on at DHS.gov? Does [the House Committee on Homeland Security] have to start subpoenaing you to get the truth?"

Ruby Powers, a Houston-based lawyer and member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said the boy's death is not unexpected given the difficult conditions that migrants and their children face on the journey north to the United States and the way authorities shuttle families between facilities.

"There's a lack of ownership of the detainee, thinking they won't be in their hands very long, moving them along to the next location, and that is where the lack of care can occur," she said, adding, "I know I'm supposed to be shocked, but knowing everything I know, I'm not shocked."

Information for this article was contributed by Lenny Bernstein, Robert Moore and Paul Schwartzman of The Washington Post; by Niraj Chokshi of The New York Times; and by Nomaan Merchant, Mary Hudetz, Sonia Perez D. and Mark Stevenson of The Associated Press.

