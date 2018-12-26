Shutdown won't hurt president

Another government shutdown. Coming on the heels of Donald Trump's precipitous withdrawal from Syria, the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and continued decline in the stock market, this merely adds to the growing sense that the American government is in near-terminal disarray.

But as a political matter, it is highly unlikely to hurt either President Trump or the Republican Party.

There are two reasons for this: Voters already behind Trump want the wall, and political effects of shutdowns usually fade quickly after shutdowns are resolved.

Forcing a shutdown over the wall is not likely to gain Trump or the GOP much support, but it reinforces their position with their own voters. That's a good thing to do this far out from the election, and sets up possible shifts to the center on other issues as good will has been increased first among the base.

But it's also worth recalling that voters did not punish the congressional Republicans who were widely blamed for other shutdowns. Republicans retained control of the House in 1996, which at that time was the first time since the 1920s that Republicans had won House control in successive elections. Short shutdowns in 1981 and 1984 did not keep President Ronald Reagan from winning in a landslide in 1984, nor did the much-maligned shutdown in 2013 prevent Republicans from gaining nine Senate seats in 2014, regaining control of that chamber that they have yet to relinquish.

Both history and current politics are on Trump's side in this standoff. There's no reason he shouldn't dig in for the holiday season and wait for the Democrats to offer a compromise he can live with.

Editorial on 12/26/2018