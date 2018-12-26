Skeletal remains found near truck ID'd as missing Arkansas man, sheriff says

Skeletal remains found in woods in rural Cleburne County have been identified as those of a man reported missing months earlier, authorities said on Wednesday.

Sheriff Chris Brown said the remains were identified as 58-year-old Roland James Jr. of Heber Springs, though the extent of the body's decomposition made it impossible to determine the cause of death.

But Brown said some of the bones were broken, and it is investigators' "working theory" that James died from a fall. Some of his belongings were said to be found nearby in a cave at a higher elevation. James' purple 1997 Ford Ranger was also found in the area, which is near Burnett Road southeast of Heber Springs.

James was reported missing on Aug. 29, and his family hadn't seen him for about a month before that, the sheriff's office said previously. The body was found on Dec. 2.