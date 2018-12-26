EVERY YEAR after the presents are opened and all the toys are assembled and sent on their way, there's a familiar sigh and wondering: "What are we going to do with the tree this year?"

Those colorful bulbs and hand-made ornaments can be put in a box until next season. But the tree is a different story. A tree can't stick around into January, not safely. So you should send it to sleep with the fishes.

Besides, the tree has seen too much. It knows who really put each and every present under it. You can't risk having that kind of information getting out. So that tree needs to be gone, and closer to Dec. 27 than Dec. 31. That way, you'll have more room for the New Year's Eve party.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission says you'll be doing the environment a favor. Seems the fishes really like their trees, and as they decompose, they provide great homes and nesting grounds for aquatic animals.

If you don't want to take your boat out on the lake because it's too cold, no worries. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has sites set up where you can drop off the tree. The best part? Nobody asks questions. The AGFC will dispose of your troublesome tree, no muss, no fuss. Everyone wins.

Arkansas may not be the land of 1,000 lakes, but it does have places all over to dump the tree. For a complete list, head on over to the AGFC's website here: https://bit.ly/2V2aCQD.

Once your tree is sleeping with the fishes, you can relax. Leave the tree. Take the cannoli.

Editorial on 12/26/2018