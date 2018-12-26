Task force appointees

The Arkansas Freedom of Information Task Force, created by legislative Act 923 of 2017, has nine members appointed by elected government officials, and government and media groups.

The task force reviews proposed legislation that would change the state's Freedom of Information Act and sends recommendations to the governor's office and legislative leaders.

Here are the current members and who appointed them:

• Ellen Kreth, (chairman), owner and publisher, The Madison County Record newspaper, Arkansas Press Association appointee.

• Jeff Hankins, (vice chairman), vice president of strategic communication and economic development, Arkansas State University System, governor's appointee.

• Brian Albright, Hot Springs city attorney, Arkansas Municipal League appointee.

• Adam Fogleman, Pulaski County attorney, Association of Arkansas Counties appointee.

• Mary "Prissy" Hickerson, former state representative and highway commissioner, speaker of the House appointee.

• Marci Manley, deputy chief of communications, Arkansas Department of Human Services, Arkansas Broadcasters Association appointee.

• Rob Moritz, University of Central Arkansas professor and former newspaper reporter, Senate pro tempore appointee.

• Robert Steinbuch, University of Arkansas at Little Rock law professor and co-author of The Arkansas Freedom of Information Act book, Arkansas Freedom of Information Coalition appointee.

• John Tull, partner at Quattlebaum, Grooms and Tull law firm in Little Rock, Society of Professional Journalists appointee.

