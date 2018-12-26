The X in Xmas

THE WEEK when all of Christendom celebrates the life of a Boy who was born to bring hope to all of mankind, the usual suspects on mainland China have decided to do what they can--what little they can--to stop the celebrations. Folks, we had to read the story twice before we believed it.

The Chi-Com government in Beijing has been circling around the Christianity Question for decades now. But like most communist governments, it has often decided to turn a blind eye to those attending church instead of turning to all-out oppression. The slaughter of those who worship something not of this world may work in places like North Korea, but other countries, even communist countries, have public relations to worry about.

And even when The Party is officially anti-religion, it may cause more trouble than it's worth to start crucifying people for their beliefs. Isn't there money to be made? Aren't there islands to create? Aren't there armaments to build? Why get off track?

Then there are times when The Party's leaders can't seem to help themselves. And start taking down crosses and shuttering churches. The confusing thing is there seems to be no consistency, which is strange for the Chinese.

This past week, the papers report that several cities in the Hebei province have ordered citizens not to celebrate Christmas and instead focus on "promoting traditional Chinese culture." Officials have ordered--ordered!--Christmas decorations removed from the streets and have declared that no shops can sell Christmas-themed items. The Burgermeister Meisterburger couldn't have done a better job.

According to The Guardian newspaper: "In Changsha, in central Hunan province, the education bureau last week issued a directive to schools not to celebrate 'western festivals' such as Christmas, including putting up decorations, posting related messages or exchanging gifts. At least four Chinese cities and one county have issued a ban on Christmas decorations, according to Associated Press."

Now, before you start to think that Beijing's government has gone too far, remember that the people under its control are "allowed" to practice religion, in moderation. Citizens are allowed to practice any religion officially recognized by the government. All five of them. And Christianity is one of those.

But religious activities have to be officially sanctioned.

This would have surprised early Christians, the thought that government would, or even could, sanction any such thing. Especially the birth of Christ. As if the unnameable Mystery needed permission from apparatchiks in earthly government offices to exist. Or maybe He just needs to get his papers in order.

Today's Christians in China might be soothed to remember a certain Prophet who lived a while back, who once said blessed are ye, when men persecute you, and say all manner of evil against you, for your reward will be in heaven. Red China's government, before another crackdown, might be wise to check on some of the beliefs among these Christians. It might help if they understood what they were up against.

We'd suggest starting with a book called Matthew. Check out chapter 5.

