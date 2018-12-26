Trump: Shutdown on till wall funds secured

President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office to members of the five branches of the military via video conference on Christmas Day, before again talking about funding for the border wall.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he intends to keep the federal government closed until he secures the desired funding from Congress for his promised border wall.

"I can't tell you when the government's going to be open. I can tell you it's not going to be open until we have a wall or fence, whatever they'd like to call it," Trump said, referring to Democrats who oppose walling off the border.

"I'll call it whatever they want, but it's all the same thing," he told reporters. "It's a barrier from people pouring into our country."

Trump made the comments after participating in a holiday video conference with representatives from all five branches of the military. The representatives were stationed in Alaska, Bahrain, Guam and Qatar.

Trump argued that drug flows and human trafficking can only be stopped with a wall.

"The only way you're going to do it is to have a physical barrier, meaning a wall," he said. "And if you don't have that, then we're just not opening" the government.

Democrats say they prefer to spend money on fencing, technology and other means of controlling access to the border. Trump argued that Democrats oppose a wall only because he wants one, likening the situation to his May 2017 firing of James Comey as FBI director, saying "Democrats hated him" until he was fired.

Even as Trump vowed to secure wall funding, he said much of his envisioned wall was already being built. He tweeted Monday that he "just gave out a 115 mile long contract for another large section of the Wall in Texas."

"We gave it out at a great price," Trump said Tuesday, adding that he plans to visit the site in January for a groundbreaking ceremony. "So we're going to have a great wall there, and we have other sections to give out."

When asked who had received the contract, Trump replied: "Different people, different people. Highly bid."

Administration officials provided no details about the construction project or the terms of the contract.

Trump said Tuesday that the wall as he envisions it would be a fortress that no normal human could breach.

"Now there may be the case of an Olympic champion who can get over the wall, but for the most part you are not able to do it," he said. "Very high. It's gonna be 30 feet. Much of it is 30 feet high. Some if it's low. But in some areas we have it as high as 30 feet. That's like a three-story building."

As for the shutdown itself, Trump said: "It's a disgrace what's happening in our country. But other than that, I wish everybody a very Merry Christmas."

TRUMP ON POWELL

Trump on Tuesday also cast doubt about the performance of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after a sharp downturn in U.S. stock markets.

"Well, we'll see," Trump said when a journalist asked whether he had confidence in Powell. "They're raising interest rates too fast, that's my opinion. But I certainly have confidence. But I think it'll straighten. They're raising interest rates too fast because they think the economy is so good. But I think that they will get it pretty soon, I really do."

Trump is angry that Powell is continuing to raise the Fed's benchmark interest rate and scale back other extraordinary measures intended to support the economy. The Fed's benchmark rate is now 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, higher than the near-zero interest rate the Fed had pursued for years, but still historically low.

Trump argued that his predecessor, President Barack Obama, benefited from lower interest rates, spurring economic growth.

"President Obama didn't do much of that," Trump said of raising rates. "Much easier to run when you have no interest rate. He had a really low interest rate."

Others point out that the Fed, which operates independently of the White House, had pursued a policy of low interest rates dating to the final months of the George W. Bush administration because the economy was much weaker than it is today.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a longtime friend of Trump's who suggested Powell for the Fed's top job, last week released a statement on Trump's behalf saying that the president did not believe he had the "right" to fire Powell over disagreements on the management of the Fed.

Many economists and analysts on Wall Street say that an attempt to fire the Fed chief would send markets in a tailspin amid uncertainty over the stability of the U.S. central bank, the most important institution in shaping U.S. and global markets.

When asked Tuesday whether he has confidence in Mnuchin, whose Sunday calls to reassure major bank executives rattled some investors, Trump told reporters: "Yes, I do. Very talented guy, very smart person."

'A TRAVESTY'

Today is the fifth day of the partial government shutdown, though it is the first to affect many federal employees after the four-day holiday weekend. About 25 percent of the government has shut down.

All told, about 800,000 of 2.1 million federal workers nationwide -- or nearly a third -- are estimated to be affected in some way. Trump said Tuesday that many of them support the shutdown.

"Many of those workers have said to me, communicated -- stay out until you get the funding for the wall," Trump said. "These federal workers want the wall."

Trump didn't say how federal workers, excluding those he appointed or who work with him in the White House, had communicated with him about the shutdown.

Tony Reardon, president of the 150,000-member National Treasury Employees Union, disputed Trump's account. In a survey of 1,500 union members before Christmas, about 85 percent said they limited holiday season spending or planned to do so because of uncertainty about income, Reardon said.

"Federal employees should not have to pay the personal price for all of this dysfunction," Reardon said. "This shutdown is a travesty. Congress and the White House have not done their fundamental jobs of keeping the government open."

Many workers remained at their jobs, including volunteers at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, which uses pre-approved funding. The volunteers were working Christmas Eve to support the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which runs the NORAD Tracks Santa program. The program became a Christmas Eve tradition after a child called the forerunner to the agency in 1955 and asked to speak to Santa.

Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, spent part of Monday night joining the volunteers, answering calls from children who wanted to know where Santa was on his gift-giving journey.

The president at one point asked a 7-year-old girl, "Are you still a believer in Santa?" Trump listened for a moment before adding, "Because at 7, it's marginal, right?"

The girl -- Collman Lloyd of Lexington, S.C. -- said later that she had never heard the word "marginal" before and simply answered, "Yes, sir." Her family had made a video recording of the call because when Collman telephoned NORAD, a volunteer asked her if she would like to speak to the president.

The Trumps later attended religious services at Washington National Cathedral. The president and the first lady usually attend Christmas Eve services at the Episcopal church in Palm Beach where they were married in 2005.

Trump usually spends Christmas at his Florida estate.

"I thought it would be wrong for me to be with my family," he told reporters. "My family is in Florida, Palm Beach, and I just didn't want to go down and be there when other people are hurting."

Trump didn't say which of his family members were at the Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Tuesday, Trump wished U.S. troops stationed around the country and the globe a merry Christmas.

"I know it's a great sacrifice for you to be away from your families, but I want you to know that every American family is eternally grateful to you, and we're holding you close in our hearts, thoughts and prayers," Trump said. "We love what you do and love your work. Amazing people."

Information for this article was contributed by Philip Rucker and Lenny Bernstein of The Washington Post; by Darlene Superville and Nomaan Merchant of The Associated Press; and by Katie Rogers and Emily Cochrane of The New York Times.

Photo by AP/ANDREW HARNIK

Children visit the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House on Tuesday. Donations to the National Park Service have allowed the National Christmas Tree exhibit to stay open during the partial government shutdown.

A Section on 12/26/2018