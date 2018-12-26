Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump: Shutdown on till wall funds secured

by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports | Today at 4:30 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office to members of the five branches of the military via video conference on Christmas Day, before again talking about funding for the border wall.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he intends to keep the federal government closed until he secures the desired funding from Congress for his promised border wall.

"I can't tell you when the government's going to be open. I can tell you it's not going to be open until we have a wall or fence, whatever they'd like to call it," Trump said, referring to Democrats who oppose walling off the border.

"I'll call it whatever they want, but it's all the same thing," he told reporters. "It's a barrier from people pouring into our country."

Trump made the comments after participating in a holiday video conference with representatives from all five branches of the military. The representatives were stationed in Alaska, Bahrain, Guam and Qatar.

Trump argued that drug flows and human trafficking can only be stopped with a wall.

"The only way you're going to do it is to have a physical barrier, meaning a wall," he said. "And if you don't have that, then we're just not opening" the government.

Democrats say they prefer to spend money on fencing, technology and other means of controlling access to the border. Trump argued that Democrats oppose a wall only because he wants one, likening the situation to his May 2017 firing of James Comey as FBI director, saying "Democrats hated him" until he was fired.

Even as Trump vowed to secure wall funding, he said much of his envisioned wall was already being built. He tweeted Monday that he "just gave out a 115 mile long contract for another large section of the Wall in Texas."

"We gave it out at a great price," Trump said Tuesday, adding that he plans to visit the site in January for a groundbreaking ceremony. "So we're going to have a great wall there, and we have other sections to give out."

When asked who had received the contract, Trump replied: "Different people, different people. Highly bid."

Administration officials provided no details about the construction project or the terms of the contract.

Trump said Tuesday that the wall as he envisions it would be a fortress that no normal human could breach.

"Now there may be the case of an Olympic champion who can get over the wall, but for the most part you are not able to do it," he said. "Very high. It's gonna be 30 feet. Much of it is 30 feet high. Some if it's low. But in some areas we have it as high as 30 feet. That's like a three-story building."

As for the shutdown itself, Trump said: "It's a disgrace what's happening in our country. But other than that, I wish everybody a very Merry Christmas."

TRUMP ON POWELL

Trump on Tuesday also cast doubt about the performance of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after a sharp downturn in U.S. stock markets.

"Well, we'll see," Trump said when a journalist asked whether he had confidence in Powell. "They're raising interest rates too fast, that's my opinion. But I certainly have confidence. But I think it'll straighten. They're raising interest rates too fast because they think the economy is so good. But I think that they will get it pretty soon, I really do."

Trump is angry that Powell is continuing to raise the Fed's benchmark interest rate and scale back other extraordinary measures intended to support the economy. The Fed's benchmark rate is now 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, higher than the near-zero interest rate the Fed had pursued for years, but still historically low.

Trump argued that his predecessor, President Barack Obama, benefited from lower interest rates, spurring economic growth.

"President Obama didn't do much of that," Trump said of raising rates. "Much easier to run when you have no interest rate. He had a really low interest rate."

Others point out that the Fed, which operates independently of the White House, had pursued a policy of low interest rates dating to the final months of the George W. Bush administration because the economy was much weaker than it is today.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a longtime friend of Trump's who suggested Powell for the Fed's top job, last week released a statement on Trump's behalf saying that the president did not believe he had the "right" to fire Powell over disagreements on the management of the Fed.

Many economists and analysts on Wall Street say that an attempt to fire the Fed chief would send markets in a tailspin amid uncertainty over the stability of the U.S. central bank, the most important institution in shaping U.S. and global markets.

When asked Tuesday whether he has confidence in Mnuchin, whose Sunday calls to reassure major bank executives rattled some investors, Trump told reporters: "Yes, I do. Very talented guy, very smart person."

'A TRAVESTY'

Today is the fifth day of the partial government shutdown, though it is the first to affect many federal employees after the four-day holiday weekend. About 25 percent of the government has shut down.

All told, about 800,000 of 2.1 million federal workers nationwide -- or nearly a third -- are estimated to be affected in some way. Trump said Tuesday that many of them support the shutdown.

"Many of those workers have said to me, communicated -- stay out until you get the funding for the wall," Trump said. "These federal workers want the wall."

Trump didn't say how federal workers, excluding those he appointed or who work with him in the White House, had communicated with him about the shutdown.

Tony Reardon, president of the 150,000-member National Treasury Employees Union, disputed Trump's account. In a survey of 1,500 union members before Christmas, about 85 percent said they limited holiday season spending or planned to do so because of uncertainty about income, Reardon said.

"Federal employees should not have to pay the personal price for all of this dysfunction," Reardon said. "This shutdown is a travesty. Congress and the White House have not done their fundamental jobs of keeping the government open."

Many workers remained at their jobs, including volunteers at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, which uses pre-approved funding. The volunteers were working Christmas Eve to support the North American Aerospace Defense Command, which runs the NORAD Tracks Santa program. The program became a Christmas Eve tradition after a child called the forerunner to the agency in 1955 and asked to speak to Santa.

Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, spent part of Monday night joining the volunteers, answering calls from children who wanted to know where Santa was on his gift-giving journey.

The president at one point asked a 7-year-old girl, "Are you still a believer in Santa?" Trump listened for a moment before adding, "Because at 7, it's marginal, right?"

The girl -- Collman Lloyd of Lexington, S.C. -- said later that she had never heard the word "marginal" before and simply answered, "Yes, sir." Her family had made a video recording of the call because when Collman telephoned NORAD, a volunteer asked her if she would like to speak to the president.

The Trumps later attended religious services at Washington National Cathedral. The president and the first lady usually attend Christmas Eve services at the Episcopal church in Palm Beach where they were married in 2005.

Trump usually spends Christmas at his Florida estate.

"I thought it would be wrong for me to be with my family," he told reporters. "My family is in Florida, Palm Beach, and I just didn't want to go down and be there when other people are hurting."

Trump didn't say which of his family members were at the Mar-a-Lago estate.

On Tuesday, Trump wished U.S. troops stationed around the country and the globe a merry Christmas.

"I know it's a great sacrifice for you to be away from your families, but I want you to know that every American family is eternally grateful to you, and we're holding you close in our hearts, thoughts and prayers," Trump said. "We love what you do and love your work. Amazing people."

Information for this article was contributed by Philip Rucker and Lenny Bernstein of The Washington Post; by Darlene Superville and Nomaan Merchant of The Associated Press; and by Katie Rogers and Emily Cochrane of The New York Times.

Photo by AP/ANDREW HARNIK
Children visit the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House on Tuesday. Donations to the National Park Service have allowed the National Christmas Tree exhibit to stay open during the partial government shutdown.

A Section on 12/26/2018

Print Headline: Trump: Shutdown on till wall funds secured

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • RBear
    December 26, 2018 at 7 a.m.

    Trump continues to hold out on something the majority of the American public has said they do not want. Trump should also remember that he was elected by a minority of the voters that continues to shrink with his erratic job performance, this being yet another incident that will continue to erode that base. With regards to his claims that many federal workers support his shutdown, that's highly suspect as he is prone to lying about things on a regular basis. It's just more hyperbole for the cameras.
    ...
    Trump's claims that Democrats oppose the wall just because he wants it are preposterous. Democrats AND those Republican representatives from the border region have preferred the current approach to border security which has yielded exceptional rates of apprehensions/returns and also prior focuses on removals which were at all time highs under Obama, but have dropped under Trump. Most of the removals under Obama focused on known criminals who were deported upon capture. Most of Trump's removals have been peaceful, hard working individuals who were targeted by ICE raids. You tell me which was more effective.
    ...
    I suspect that Trump's recent language changes to "fencing" are a sign of a compromise that will allow him to save face after throwing the insane tantrum in the Oval Office with Democratic leadership. Democrats have always supported repairs to the existing walls and improved fencing. They just see the "wall" as wasteful spending in areas that really have no need for it. Democrats and key border Republicans support smart, flexible technology that is being used today to secure the border. The problem is that Trump can't go do a photo op and "break ground" for it, much like he claims on this suspect contract.
    ...
    Trump made his "wall" campaign promise on the trail before even talking to those along the border who know the realities of border security such as Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), a former security intelligence specialist. Hurd is one of 8 Republicans who voted against the current House bill that increased border wall funding to $25 billion and is stalled in the Senate. Trump is being pushed by those who don't understand border security like Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) who's "border" is a barrier island where the worst invaders are seagull pooping on tourists or Rush Limbaugh who lives his life isolated in a radio studio.
    ...
    We'll see what this week holds, but I'm already seeing signs Trump is weakening his stance based on language drops. He'll claim victory, but when you look back at the start of this you can see where he has continued to walk back on his original stance. This will definitely weaken him going into the 2020 election.
  • WGT
    December 26, 2018 at 7:03 a.m.

    Republicans! HEY! REPUBLICANS!! You own this hot mess of a goober. Do you realize how _______ stupid America looks to the rest of the world? Do you? This deplorable human is NOT how to be exceptional. This is STOOPID! It is a _____ shame anyone would think this is correct behavior by any stretch of the imagination. You know I’m right.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT