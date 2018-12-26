UNDER THE RADAR: Lakeside's Malakai Armour

Each Wednesday we feature an in-state prospect that could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Lakeside’s Malakai Armour.

Class: 2020

Position: Guard

Size: 6-1, 175 pounds

Stats: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 6 assists

Notable: Quarterback and receiver in football; 18 catches for 331 yards, 2 touchdowns; 27 tackles, 11 interceptions

Coach Chris Jones:

“Malakai does a lot of things well offensively and defensively. First and foremost for us, he gets his hands on a lot of loose balls. He knows how to shoot gaps and get a lot of deflections that spearhead our break and most of the time he’s at the finishing point of it. The kids really look to get him the ball to finish.”

Very good passer:

“He knows where his teammates are going to be. Our kids get a lot of black eyes and a lot raspberries on their cheeks because they don’t see his passes coming. He’s just a really good passer and because he is a good passer we’ve have had some kids get better at scoring.”

Good leader:

“He makes everybody else better. He’s just a solid leader. He comes to practice everyday. He pushes his teammates and he’s competitive in drills.”