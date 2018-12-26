Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

WATCH: Former Razorbacks basketball star surprises mom with new home on Christmas

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:45 a.m. 1comment
story.lead_photo.caption Daryl Macon takes part in Arkansas practice Thursday, March 15, 2018, ahead of the first round games of the NCAA Tournament at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. - Photo by Ben Goff

A former Razorbacks basketball standout from Little Rock who now plays for the Dallas Mavericks organization surprised his mother with a new home for Christmas.

Daryl Macon posted a video on his Twitter account on Tuesday evening showing his mother walking into the home ahead of several family members.

"You got your own place now momma," Macon wrote. "No sharing no nothing. I got you forever."

By Wednesday morning, the 50-second video had been watched nearly 80,000 times, and it had been "liked" more than 3,500 times. ESPN's SportsCenter account also posted the video on Wednesday morning, where it earned more than 130,000 views in less than an hour.

Macon, an All-SEC guard for Arkansas as a senior last season who played at Little Rock Parkview, is now playing for the Texas Legends, the Mavericks' G League team in Frisco.

In 20 games this season, Macon is averaging 21.5 points, 6.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 36.1 minutes. He is second in the league in scoring and in assists.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT