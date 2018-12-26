WATCH: Former Razorbacks basketball star surprises mom with new home on Christmas

A former Razorbacks basketball standout from Little Rock who now plays for the Dallas Mavericks organization surprised his mother with a new home for Christmas.

Daryl Macon posted a video on his Twitter account on Tuesday evening showing his mother walking into the home ahead of several family members.

"You got your own place now momma," Macon wrote. "No sharing no nothing. I got you forever."

Merry Christmas Ma Dukes❤️ pic.twitter.com/GwQsDxbcly — Daryl Macon (@_dmacon4) December 26, 2018

By Wednesday morning, the 50-second video had been watched nearly 80,000 times, and it had been "liked" more than 3,500 times. ESPN's SportsCenter account also posted the video on Wednesday morning, where it earned more than 130,000 views in less than an hour.

Macon, an All-SEC guard for Arkansas as a senior last season who played at Little Rock Parkview, is now playing for the Texas Legends, the Mavericks' G League team in Frisco.

In 20 games this season, Macon is averaging 21.5 points, 6.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 36.1 minutes. He is second in the league in scoring and in assists.