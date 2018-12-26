Wrong-way, head-on crash on interstate kills 2 Arkansas men

Both drivers died Wednesday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 555 in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 9 a.m. near mile marker 21 south of Trumann, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said a 2004 Ford truck driven by 69-year-old Kenneth Paul Book of Jonesboro was traveling south in the northbound lanes when it crashed head-on into a northbound 2011 Ford truck.

Book and the northbound driver, 23-year-old Braiden H. Howard of Joiner, suffered fatal injuries.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the southbound vehicle to drive on the wrong side of the highway. Conditions at the time were listed as wet with a light drizzle falling.

Lanes were blocked in the area for about three hours.

At least 478 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.