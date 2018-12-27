ARKANSAS SPORTSMAN: 2018 full of outdoor adventures

As fast as 2018 passed, it's easy to forget what a full year it was.

Here's how I remember it.

January

For me, 2018 began on New Year's Day in south Georgia hunting quail with Judge Bill Wilson, Tim Dudley of Little Rock and John Byrd of Hamburg. It was a phenomenal bird hunt as we moved more coveys in three days than I've moved in a decade hunting in Arkansas.

The abundance of birds is the result of a program that is so effective that a delegation from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission traveled to Georgia to examine its feasibility in Arkansas. The AGFC deemed it to be too expensive and too labor intensive for landscape application, but it is exceedingly productive for private property.

Late January brought me to the White River for an annual trout fishing trip with Bill Eldridge of Benton, Rusty Pruitt of Bryant and Ed Kubler of Maumelle. We rented a cabin as a major weather front arrived.

It started snowing as we launched our boats on the first morning. The trout started biting as the snowfall began, and they didn't stop for the entire weekend. It was bitterly cold and yet so beautiful, and we're itching for a repeat performance in 2019.

February/March

In late winter and early spring, I am obsessed with catching striped bass and walleyes. Arkansas has a lot of great places for that, but I can do both close to home on the Ouachita River above Lake Ouachita.

After years of apprenticeship with more experienced anglers, I did it on my own in 2018 with spectacular results.

Eldridge, Pruitt and I enjoyed superb days in my little Michi-Craft canoe and its 2-horsepower Honda four-stroke catching and releasing stripers up to about 20 pounds.

We didn't release the walleyes, of course, and since George Cochran showed me how to prepare striper nuggets, I'll start keeping a few of them this year, as well.

April

Turkey hunting in Arkansas is more challenging than just about anywhere, and killing a mature gobbler in the Natural State is a big, big deal.

I killed a mature gobbler in early April in Grant County in an epic hunt that took every ounce of patience I could muster, as well as a heaping teaspoon of luck.

It was the third Arkansas gobbler I've killed in consecutive years, and the fifth out of the past six years.

People frequently ask me what's my favorite outdoors activity. My answer is, "Whatever I'm doing at the time." However, if the Good Lord said I had to give it all up except one thing, spring turkey hunting season is the one I'd keep. That's how much it means to me, and it means the most here at home.

May

Rainy days of May led Pruitt and I to the Little Red River, where we caught a big mess of brown and rainbow trout on fly fishing gear at Mossy Shoals.

We didn't notice the river level drop, and it was an ordeal to push and pull my War Eagle out of the shoals into deeper water. Once underway, we caught and released dozens of trout until nightfall.

Summer

The Little Red trip ushered in the sunny days of summer and its many fishing trips with Pruitt, Eldridge, Ray Tucker of Little Rock, Judge Joe Volpe and others.

Tucker has a real talent for getting invitations to fish obscure, private fishing holes, and those trips were outstanding.

My favorite, though, was the "Last Cast" trip we took to the White River at Mountain View. Our goal was to catch smallmouth bass in the White River. Failing that, we ended the day in Sylamore Creek, where the fishing was equally slow. A big smallmouth smacked a topwater on what was to be the day's last cast, and we caught them in rapid succession until dark.

Fall

September began with an annual dove hunt with some old friends in Pulaski County. For years, my presence seemed to jinx these hunts, but they kept inviting me, anyway.

The curse was lifted in 2017, and good hunting continued in 2018 as I pressed a newly acquired Winchester Model 12 16-gauge into service.

The month ended in South Dakota pheasant hunting at Wild Wings with Judge Wilson, Monty Davenport of Yellville and a cast of colorful Arkansans.

When deer season started ...

Aw, heck, look at the time! Where did it all go?

I've got to run, but I'll meet you all back here next year.

