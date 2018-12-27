Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (from left), President Vladimir Putin and special representative on questions of ecology and transport Sergei Ivanov talk Wednesday in the Defense Ministry’s control room in Moscow, where they watched the test launch of the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle.

Russia says hypersonic test a success

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw a test Wednesday of a new hypersonic glide vehicle, declaring that the weapon is impossible to intercept and will ensure Russia's security for decades to come.

Speaking to Russia's top military brass after watching the live feed of the launch of the Avangard vehicle from the Defense Ministry's control room, Putin said the test was a "great success" and an "excellent New Year's gift to the nation."

The test comes during bitter tensions in Russia-U.S. relations, which have sunk to their lowest level since the Cold War times over the conflict in Ukraine, the war in Syria and the allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Putin's hopes for repairing ties with Washington under President Donald Trump have fizzled after investigations into allegations of Trump's campaign ties with Russia, and tensions have escalated as the U.S. administration slapped Russia with new waves of sanctions.

The Avangard was among the array of new nuclear weapons that Putin presented in March, saying that Russia had to create them in response to the development of the U.S. missile-defense system that could erode Russia's nuclear deterrent.

Palestinian speaker barred in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank -- Palestinian police have barred the Hamas-affiliated speaker of the Palestinian parliament from entering the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Speaker Aziz Dweik had been set to hold a news conference in Ramallah to criticize President Mahmoud Abbas' decision to dissolve the Palestinian legislature, which is controlled by the rival Hamas movement.

Palestinian police turned Dweik away from the city Wednesday, saying parliament's dissolution "has come into effect" and "no one can say he is a speaker or member of the council."

Abbas' decision last week to disband the nonfunctioning parliament is mostly symbolic, signaling the deepening divide between his Fatah party and Hamas. The bitter split traces back to 2007, when Hamas wrested control of Gaza, relegating Fatah rule to parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Vote delayed again in some Congo areas

KINSHASA, Congo -- Congo's already long-delayed election set for Sunday will be postponed for months in certain communities where a deadly Ebola outbreak has infected hundreds of people, the electoral commission announced Wednesday. Some in the opposition called it a ploy to hurt their chances at the polls, with more than 1 million voters affected.

The election in and around Beni and Butembo in North Kivu province, and Yumbi in Mai-Ndombe province, will be in March instead, the commission's statement said. That's long after Congo's "definitive" presidential election results are set to be announced on Jan. 15, with the inauguration three days later.

Congo's election has been delayed for more than two years, leading to sometimes deadly protests. Opposition parties have said they will not accept further delays of the vote to choose a successor to longtime President Joseph Kabila. The election already had been pushed from Dec. 23 to Sunday after a fire in the capital, Kinshasa, destroyed voting materials.

"This is completely [unacceptable]," presidential candidate Martin Fayulu, the leader of an opposition coalition, said after the latest delay. "We campaigned in those territories, life has not stopped. ... We cannot erase 1.2 million voters just like that."

Tunisian's death stirs protests; 18 jailed

TUNIS, Tunisia -- Tunisian authorities have arrested 18 people during protests that broke out after the death of a journalist who set himself on fire to protest economic problems in the North African nation, officials said Wednesday.

Thirteen were arrested in the provincial city of Kasserine and five others in Tebourba, near Tunis, Interior Ministry spokesman Sofiane Zaag said.

Clashes between protesters and Tunisian authorities took place in several regions over the past two days after journalist Abderrazak Zorgui posted a video online before his self-immolation in Kasserine describing his desperation and calling for revolt. He expressed frustration at unemployment and the unfulfilled promises of Tunisia's 2011 Arab Spring revolution.

The most violent protests took place in Kasserine, in west-central Tunisia, where police used tear gas to disperse stone-throwing demonstrators. According to ShemsFM radio, the military was deployed to help police tackle the protests and secure state buildings.

Photo by AP/MOHAMED BEN SALAH

Tunisian police officers patrol Tuesday after clashes in the streets of Kasserine in southern of Tunisia.

