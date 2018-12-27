Arkansas woman accused of striking boyfriend with SUV; victim found trapped beneath vehicle, cops say

A Hot Springs woman was arrested on a felony battery charge after she allegedly struck her boyfriend with her vehicle because she was mad at him, according to a sheriff's department report.

Gabrielle Michelle Waggoner, 25, was arrested around 10:15 p.m. Saturday and charged with first-degree domestic battery.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Garland County sheriff's office received a call shortly after 9 p.m. about a man underneath a vehicle at 231 Kevin Road.

The victim, identified as Shawn Ray Reeves, was found trapped underneath a white 2004 GMC SUV. Authorities wrote that when a deputy asked Waggoner, who was at the scene, what happened, she stated, "I got p - - - - - at him and ran him over."

Waggoner is set to appear Jan. 7 in Garland County District Court.

The affidavit did not indicate the severity or nature of Reeves' injuries or whether he was transported to a hospital.