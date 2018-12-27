PHOTOS: Family builds gingerbread house modeled after historic Arkansas bus station

The Chadwells of Newport Beach, California modeled their 2018 gingerbread house after a historic bus station in Arkansas. Photos courtesy of the City of Blytheville

A California family decided to model their annual gingerbread house after a historic Greyhound Bus station in Arkansas.

For 22 years, the Chadwells of Newport Beach, California have made gingerbread houses together. This year they chose to model their house after the Historic Greyhound Bus Depot Center at 109 N. 5th St. in Blytheville.

The station, which was built in 1937, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1987. It is now a visitor center and home to the Main Street Blytheville organization.

The city of Blytheville posted photos of the finished dessert house on their Facebook page and it quickly gained admiration from residents. Several people asked about the connection between the California family and the historic bus station and learned there wasn’t one.

"None of us have been there," Madie Chadwell posted on the city's Facebook page.

The family told Blytheville residents they just wanted to create a Greyhound Bus station out of gingerbread and the one in northeast Arkansas was the first to appear on Google.

Madie Chadwell said the extra details on the building were added after research.

"We just Googled who is in charge of recycling in Blytheville and found Waste Pro," Madie Chadwell said about the station’s candy trash can.

Blytheville Mayor James Sanders said he loved the gingerbread bus station.

"It was amazing," Sanders said. "It's a very iconic building and I am glad the we get to enjoy it and the public gets to enjoy it."

"I am glad people can see the investment the community has put into that building," the mayor said.