Church extends giving to day after Christmas

SPRINGDALE -- The menu: Turkey tenderloin, homemade mashed potatoes, green beans and lots of gravy.

The extras: Clothes, personal care bags, backpacks full with food, leftovers.

"They are big meals," said Donnie Chutaro, 26, of Springdale. "Hearty, warm meals."

Members of St. Thomas Episcopal Church shared Christmas with people in need Wednesday at the public library in Springdale.

"It means a whole lot," Chutaro said as he finished his Christmas meal. "It helps those less fortunate. It really helps put a meal in their stomach."

Karen Jobe, a member of St. Thomas, explained that the church serves meals every Tuesday. But because Christmas was on a Tuesday this year, she planned a special meal for Wednesday.

Many people partake of the free warm meals that are served nearly every weekday at various locations in Springdale and Fayetteville, Jobe said. But most of those organizations closed their kitchens for the two-week holiday period, she said.

Jobe expressed disappointment over the low number of people who showed up Wednesday. Fewer than 10 people arrived to eat. That meant that people who wanted it got an extra serving to take home.

"I feed the ones that are here and worry about the ones who aren't," she said.

Typically, the church serves 150 to 300 people each Tuesday. Then Jobe packs up the leftovers in containers and gives out about 25 more meals at a pavilion in Murphy Park.

Most of those present for the meal Wednesday said they had just happened to stumble across it as they arrived at the library to pass time on the computers or to read.

Chutaro said he went to another agency first, and it was closed. "I was kind of bummed out, so I came to the library to check on the computers for other places to eat."

Chutaro said he spent Christmas Day with his family.

Lewis Eby, 57, spent the day eating and visiting with people at the senior-citizen center.

"It's a start," Eby said of the efforts of St. Thomas' volunteers. "Homeless people with no places have nothing to go to."

Eby said he lives on Social Security disability payments of $1,200 month, and he recently found an apartment that he can afford in Springdale.

"Do you need any clothes?" Jobe asked Tim Berry Jr., 23.

"Well, I could use a clean pair of jeans," he said.

Berry; his sister Miranda Berry, 24; and his father Tim Berry have lived in a van off and on for most of two years. Tim Berry Jr. and his sister use wheelchairs because of disabilities.

The family spent Christmas Day just relaxing, Tim Berry Jr. said. And they ate a meal provided by another church in Murphy Park. The volunteers there also gave the family use of a hotel room for Christmas night.

Jobe said she got up about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to cook the food.

"It's where my heart is," she said. She explained that she once found herself homeless after a divorce, so she understands the need.

"I do it so my homeless get fed. They need vegetables, meat and protein. I ate out of a McDonald's dumpster. Cold fries are not good."

For health reasons, Jobe said she will close her kitchen for a few months, but she will pass the serving spoon to Desire Gashler, a regular volunteer at St. Thomas.

"I do this to be like my savior Jesus Christ," said Gashler, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "I want to follow his example, and when I serve, I feel like I am following his example."

Tim Berry Jr. (right) listens Wednesday to his sister Miranda discuss their living conditions in a van as they eat during a special Christmas meal from St. Thomas Episcopal Church at Springdale’s library.

Metro on 12/27/2018